Browns host Summer Tailgate

Through the Browns' first-of-its-kind Summer Tailgate event, held at Huntington Bank Field, they brought fans together of all ages and interests.
They hosted four unique activations around different areas of the stadium to offer guests an array of opportunities to connect with the Browns, other attendees and the local community ahead of the 2026 season.
"It's very nice, to have the community out all together and just (showing) unity, it's a good thing," Ken Bryant, a lifelong Browns fan and who attended the event with his daughter, said.
As guests made their way around the concourse, they could stop into each of the activations and experience the Browns and the local community through a different lens.
Browns Breaks
Located in the Lake Club, Browns Breaks offered fans a unique experience centered around trading cards and memorabilia, with Topps Trading Cards, Fanatics Live and Prime Time Sports activating at the event.
The Browns held hourly card breaks that showcased newly released trading cards, where guests had an opportunity to enter each free card break and were awarded their assigned team's cards at the end of the break. Fans were also treated to appearances from Browns legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon along with rookie TE Joe Royer during the breaks.
Also set up throughout the Lake Club were a number of local card and collectible shops and local vendors, with cases displayed of trading cards and other memorabilia – including numerous Browns and NFL items, as well as products from other sports – available for purchase.
Field Day presented by Jr. Browns Backers
Set up around the field, attendees of all ages had access to a variety of activities with attractions like a 90-foot Super Slide, zip line, 40-yard dash challenge, climbing wall, warped wall, bounce houses and inflatable games. Cardinal Credit Union, CollegeAdvantage, and University Hospitals hosted face painters, balloon artists and caricature artists.
Over the course of the afternoon, young fans also participated in an hourly scavenger hunt to win prizes and had an opportunity to serve as a Jr. reporter to ask K Andre Szmyt and LS Rex Sunahara questions on stage.
Browns Give Back activated with interactive engagement opportunities to highlight the team's commitment to advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities. They also held an on-field flag football tournament that featured eight youth teams and had other interactive football skill stations for participants and fans to practice fundamental techniques.
Guests also enjoyed complimentary water, and hot dogs were provided by Sugardale. With an on-site dog adoption Puppy Pound, families had a chance to take home a new Browns fan.
The Collective
Located in the Draft Room, local women-owned businesses set up retail and food vendor booths throughout the space to create a marketplace-style event. The seven retail vendors included Océanne, The Sis Kiss, Blossom Flower Bar, Peripeti Home, Becco Bags, Patchitupcle and Ginger & Honey, which sold a variety of products such as skincare products, custom bags and hats with patches, candles, personalized jewelry, permanent jewelry and charm bar, as well as flower bouquets.
"Those were really cool," Cassandra Bryant said. "They were making hats and they were really cute. They had a bunch of patches that you could put on there together, really cool."
The food vendors included Dahlia Coffee Co., Goldie's Donuts & Bakery, Jenni Pops and Uncle Crunch, offering a variety of treats available for guests.
"We were truly honored to serve families from communities we don't always get to reach and what a way to do it," Goldie's Donuts & Bakery owner Paloma Goldberg said. "A full day surrounded by women building their dreams, right in the heart of the very first The Collective at the Browns Summer Tailgate. Days like yesterday do not happen by accident. It was an event full of purpose and intention and that's thanks to the Cleveland Browns who brought the vision to life in the most beautiful way, and we are so grateful they let us be part of it. What they set out to do, they did and then some."
For several years, the Browns and JumpStart have partnered to provide equitable opportunities that support economic advancement across the Northeast Ohio region. Through the collaboration with JumpStart and their Small Business Impact Program – a 12-week business accelerator that provides hands-on advising and industry-specific mentoring to participants – Ginger & Honey and Uncle Crunch were selected for participation in The Collective after their inclusion in the Small Business Impact Program.
The Collective also featured art activations by women artists, including watercolor portraits by LeBlanc Artistry, LLC; interactive tile display by Studio Go, Community Arts Center; and a live mural painting by Thao Nguyen. To help cultivate the environment, DJ Yulissa provided music throughout the event.
"Being part of The Collective was an amazing experience," Nguyen said. "I had so much fun creating and painting an 8-by-8-foot mural celebrating women from different backgrounds, all within a single day. Finishing the piece in just five hours while guests watched it come to life throughout the event was both challenging and rewarding, and it's something I'll always remember."
Autograph Sessions
Throughout the event in the Kardiac Club, fans had opportunities to receive autographs from various players.
Over the course of the afternoon, RB Dylan Sampson, DT Mike Hall Jr., S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, TE Jack Stoll, TE Blake Whiteheart, T Dawand Jones, LB Justin Jefferson, G Zion Johnson, C Parker Brailsford, P Corey Bojorquez, Szmyt and Sunahara met with fans to sign various items. Browns legend Bernie Kosar also was available to sign autographs, while RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger took photos with guests.