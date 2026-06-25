Carson Schwesinger slated at No. 93 in NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026

LB Carson Schwesinger cracked the NFL Top 100 Players list of 2026, coming in at No. 93. The NFL Top 100 Players list is an annual ranking based on a leaguewide poll of players.

Schwesinger is coming off a stellar rookie season, which he capped off with winning the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in February 2026. After Schwesinger was selected as the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns, he led all NFL rookies with 146 tackles and 11 tackles for loss and was tied for third in interceptions for the 2025 season. His team-high 146 tackles were also the most by a Browns' rookie since the team's return in 1999.

From Week 1 of the season, Schwesinger showcased his positive impact on the defense. He recorded his first career sack in Week 3 against the Packers and his first career interception in Week 8 against the Patriots. Schwesinger added 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions and three passes defensed on the season.

He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games in 2025, including a stretch of six consecutive games – the longest streak in the NFL for the 2025 season. He was the only NFL linebacker with at least 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions on the season. His two interceptions were also the most by a Browns rookie since CB Denzel Ward recorded three in 2018.

Schwesinger also served as the Browns' defensive signal caller by wearing the green dot. He earned the responsibility during training camp and stepped into the vital role as the starting middle linebacker, a role he held for the entirety of his rookie season.

As the Browns step into the 2026 season with the defense under new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, Schwesinger has the runway to build off his successful rookie season and once again, be a signal caller for the defense. He has worked throughout the offseason with run game coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Tarver on areas he can elevate his game to continue being a dominant threat on the defense.