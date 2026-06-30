Browns named finalist for ESPY's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

The Browns have played a leading role in partnering with 19 local leagues to implement Rookie Tackle throughout Northeast Ohio, making them the only NFL team to do so within their local market. The Browns worked with USA Football to develop Rookie Tackle, which is a modified version of the game designed to introduce tackle football to young athletes as part of the Youth Football Player Development Pathway, serving as a bridge between flag football and traditional 11-player tackle football.

Their leadership also helped advance the growth of girls high school flag football across Ohio, culminating approval as a state championship sport in July 2025 and statewide varsity sanctioning in 2026.

Their community efforts extend to other members of the organization, including Browns' players and staff.

In 2025, the Browns achieved a 99 percent participation rate among active roster players in at least one community appearance, reflecting the organization's strong culture of community engagement. The organization works closely with players to identify causes they care about and provides resources, logistical support and amplification to help maximize their charitable efforts. Whether through youth football, education initiatives, health and wellness programming or social impact campaigns, players are given opportunities to authentically engage with the community in ways that are meaningful to them. Players are also actively involved in the organization's field projects, participating in groundbreaking ceremonies, unveilings, and youth football events hosted at the completed fields. These opportunities allow players to connect directly with young athletes and reinforce the importance of access to safe, high-quality athletic facilities. By involving players in initiatives that create lasting community impact, the organization helps position them for success both on and off the field.

Through the Browns' First and Ten volunteer movement, the organization also encourages staff members, fans and community members to commit to 10 hours of volunteer service annually. The initiative is designed to create a culture of service and civic engagement across Northeast Ohio, beginning internally with Browns staff members. In 2025, 100 percent of Browns staff members completed at least 10 volunteer hours during the season.

Through strategic investment, innovative programming and a sustained commitment to community partnership, the Browns continue to demonstrate how a professional sports organization can create lasting opportunities for young people and strengthen communities for generations to come.

"When we launched the field projects initiative in 2016, we wanted to make a meaningful investment into the communities across Northeast Ohio that deserve so much," said President Dave Jenkins. "Seeing schools, youth leagues and communities come to these fields as a place where they can play, learn and come together reminds us just how important it is to create spaces that are safe and accessible to everyone. We are proud of what this initiative has grown to from five to 19 fields and couldn't be more grateful to the communities of Northeast Ohio for making these spaces their own."