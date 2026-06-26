Browns partner with Red Cross for annual First and Ten Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and the Cleveland Browns will host the annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive on Saturday, July 25 at multiple locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including the Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland Club is located on the south side of the facility next to the Browns Pro Shop on Alfred Lerner Way. Free parking is available on weekends at metered spots in front of the stadium.
All presenting blood donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last, and be entered to win two tickets and two pregame field passes to the Browns vs. Falcons game Sunday, Dec. 13 at Huntington Bank Field.
Appointments are encouraged. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: BROWNS or use Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment today.
|Location
|Address
|City
|Time
|Huntington Bank Field - Cleveland Club
|100 Alfred Lerner Way
|Cleveland
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
|3999 Richmond Rd.
|Beachwood
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
|18100 Royalton Rd.
|Strongsville
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Hall of Fame Village
|1901 Champions Gateway
|Canton
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|First Christian Church Bowling Green
|875 Haskins Rd.
|Bowling Green
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
How to donate blood:
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About Browns Give Back:
The Cleveland Browns focus on advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities across Northeast Ohio and beyond. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback and follow @BrownsGiveBack.