Browns provide two new high-quality synthetic turf fields to local Northeast Ohio schools and communities

BEREA, Ohio – This week, the Cleveland Browns broke ground on two new field surfaces that will be installed at Richmond Heights High School and Charles F. Brush High School. As part of the Browns commitment to education as well as youth and high school football, the organization will begin installing ForeverLawn high-quality synthetic turf in association with Ohio CAT at both schools this spring.

The projects mark the 18th and 19th field surfaces provided to Ohio schools and communities by the Browns, courtesy of the Haslam and Johnson families as well as Browns Give Back, since the team's long-term field initiative launched ten years ago in May 2016. The field surfaces will be the first in support of the Richmond Heights and South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School Districts.

"With the groundbreaking of our 18th and 19th field projects, the Browns are proud to continue investing in the future of Northeast Ohio's communities and student-athletes," said Cleveland Browns Vice President of Community Impact and Foundation, Renee Harvey. "These fields will not only provide opportunities for student-athletes to develop and grow but also create spaces for all to learn and play."

A primary focus of the Browns' field projects is to offer youth educational tools through "outdoor classrooms," which offer opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities that support attendance, school engagement and overall personal growth. The construction of both projects is expected to be completed by the start of the Fall 2026 sports season.

"This is about far more than a field. It is about investing in students, creating opportunities and giving our school community a space that will serve as a source of pride for years to come," said Richmond Heights Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Marnisha Brown. "We are incredibly grateful to the Cleveland Browns, the Haslam and Johnson families, Browns Give Back and their partners for believing in our students and choosing Richmond Heights as part of this transformational initiative. This field will support athletics, school engagement and community connection for generations of Spartans."

Richmond Heights School District and South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District are partners of the Browns' Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, committed to improving school attendance. Student engagement is a driver of student attendance, and through the installation of the new turf fields at Richmond Heights and Brush High School, the districts aim to create engagement opportunities to help students get excited to attend school every day.

"We are deeply grateful for this generous donation and our continued partnership with the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back," said Dr. Dominick Kaple, Superintendent of South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District. "The installation of a new synthetic turf at Korb Field will support the health and safety of student-athletes for many years to come."

Through the field projects, the Browns are also focused on creating greater access to quality playing surfaces and opportunities to grow the game of football across Northeast Ohio. Richmond Heights and Brush High School are both part of the Browns Girls High School Flag Football program which aims to provide access and opportunities for high school female student-athletes to compete in and experience the fastest growing sport, flag football. Brush High School also participates in the Browns Flag In-Schools program, which introduces students to the game through physical education curriculum and school-based engagement opportunities.

ForeverLawn, the Official Synthetic Turf Partner of the Cleveland Browns, is a premium synthetic turf provider based out of Louisville, Ohio. It will provide high-performance synthetic turf from its SportsGrass line of products for the field projects in association with Ohio Cat, the Official Construction Equipment Partner of the Cleveland Browns, as well as future sites selected by Browns Give Back.

All of the new fields created through the program are lined for multiple sports, including but not limited to football and soccer, and serve as a resource to further engage athletes and students in their respective districts and programs. Given the stability of the surface and less maintenance needed compared to natural grass, the fields are also more readily available year-round to youth and community groups.