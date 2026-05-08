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Browns Stay in the Game! thanks educators with Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations

Stay in the Game! partners with 220+ districts and impacts more than 600,000 students throughout Ohio

May 08, 2026 at 03:36 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
SITGRelease_5.8.26

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Browns Stay in the Game! (SITG!) Attendance Network is celebrating educators across Northeast Ohio with a week of special events dedicated to recognizing their impact. Improving attendance, the core focus of SITG!, starts with the teachers who show up for their students every day by creating meaningful relationships, teaching engaging curriculum and developing welcoming environments. As a token of appreciation, SITG! is distributing treats and giveaways across Northeast Ohio schools while reminding students the importance of consistent attendance.

"Student success starts with educators investing in their students every day," said Renee Harvey, Vice President of Community Impact and Foundation. "Teacher Appreciation Week is our chance to celebrate the teachers who show up daily and help students feel excited to learn."

The week of recognition began Monday, May 4, with a visit from Browns mascot Chomps to Denison School, a part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. In partnership with Cleveland Public Library, SITG! celebrated the winning classroom from the Winter Literacy and Attendance Challenge, a free citywide initiative designed to keep families and scholars of all ages engaged in reading and learning during the winter months. At Denison School, the winning classroom was surprised by Browns mascot Chomps, who played games and gifted giveaways for both students and teachers.

On Wednesday, May 6, SITG! hosted a Chomps' Teacher Appreciation Tour, visiting four partner school districts to surprise educators for their dedication to student success. At each stop, Chomps joined pep rallies and visited classrooms to celebrate teachers for the consistent support they provide for their students. Tour stops included B.L. Miller Elementary School, Campbell K-6 School, Struthers Middle School and Lincoln PK-8 School.

At Willyard Elementary School in Ravenna on May 7, SITG! delivered sweet treats and giveaways to thank teachers for their hard work. Chomps also visited classrooms, bringing excitement to the school's Teacher Appreciation "You're So Sweet Treat" celebration.

To close out the week, SITG! partnered with pillar partner Huntington Bank to bring the Huntington Treat Truck to Harrison Elementary School, where educators enjoyed ice cream cones and sundaes. They also received posters, bookmarks and notebooks. The event was the final stop of Teacher Appreciation Week and one last thank you to the educators who make a difference every day.

Follow @SITG_Browns for photos and videos from the celebrations all week and stay up to date on future events.

About Stay in the Game! Attendance Network:

Launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard's Proving Ground, the SITG! Attendance Network, now managed by Battelle, works together to reduce chronic absenteeism by bringing together experts, partners, and communities. Together, Stay in the Game! partners with 220+ districts and impacts more than 600,000 students throughout Ohio. For more information, visit stayinthegame.org/.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

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