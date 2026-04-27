Browns announce 2026 season of Barking Backers

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced today the launch of the 2026 season of "Barking Backers", presented by Milk-Bone™.

Barking Backers, the beloved Fan Club for Dogs, is celebrating its five-year "anni-fur-sary."

"The continued growth of Barking Backers and Jr. Browns Backers shows how much these clubs mean to our fans and community," said Brent Rossi, Chief Marketing Officer of Haslam Sports Group. "We're committed to building on that momentum by creating new opportunities for fans of all ages to connect with the team and enjoy memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the season."

"Barking Backers" is celebrating its five-year "anni-fur-sary" with free and premium memberships featuring unique merchandise and experiences for dog owners who want to connect their dogs to the Dawg Pound.

"We're excited to celebrate our continued partnership and the 5th year of the Browns Barking Backers, the world's largest dog fan club! Creating more ways for people to celebrate alongside their dogs is what drives us every day. Go Browns!" said Milk-Bone.

Refreshed premium membership kits are now available, which include a dog tag, bandana, dog brush, clear tote bag and Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy treats all in a collectible box. Premium members also have an opportunity for their dog to become the Barking Backers "Dog of the Month." Both membership options include custom certificates, quarterly newsletters and invitations to in-person events.

The enhanced in-person events include Sniff-ari (a premium members-only event, Summer 2026) and Howl-O-Ween (Fall 2026).

"The Barking Backers program has become one of the most fun and engaging ways for fans to connect with the Browns," said Brent Rossi, Chief Marketing Officer of the Haslam Sports Group. "As we celebrate our five-year anni-fur-sary, we're excited to continue growing this community alongside Milk-Bone and create even more memorable moments for our fans and their dogs."

After a successful launch in 2022, Browns fans made Barking Backers, which currently boasts 20,000 members, the largest dog fan club in all professional sports. In addition to celebrating their love of the Browns, members donated over $16,000 to Canine Assistants, a dog-centric philanthropic organization.

Fans are also able to purchase a Premium Membership for a furry friend in their life on behalf of the dog's paw-rents and present it as a gift to the family. To gift, visit https://barkingbackers.com/gifting.