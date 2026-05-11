Barking Backers celebrates 30k dogs during five-year 'anni-fur-sary' 

When the Cleveland Browns launched Barking Backers in 2022, the vision was simple: create a community where Browns fans could celebrate their love for football alongside their four-legged family members.

Five years later, that vision has grown into something truly paw-some. Barking Backers, the official dog fan club of the Cleveland Browns, reached a major milestone in the program's history.

As of May 10, Barking Backers, presented by Milk-Bone, has officially welcomed more than 30,000 members into the pack. Barking Backers is celebrating their five-year "anni-fur-sary" with this milestone as the largest organized dog fan club in professional sports, as the program has connected dogs and their paw-rents from all 50 states and 18 countries, building a global community rooted in Browns' fandom.

"Reaching 30,000 dogs across 18 countries in five seasons is an incredible milestone and a testament to the passion Browns fans have for including every member of their family in the Dawg Pound," said Brent Rossi, Chief Marketing Officer. "What started as a unique way to celebrate the bond between fans and their dogs has grown into a global community built on connection, creativity and giving back. We're proud of the experiences Barking Backers has created for our members and excited to continue growing the pack this season."

Over the past five seasons, the club has created unforgettable experiences for members by hosting 13 dog-friendly events and pop-ups at locations like Huntington Bank Field, CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, a drive-in movie theater and local Cleveland bars.

Beyond events, Barking Backers has created year-round engagement opportunities, including Mutt Madness tournament-style competitions featuring fan voting; exclusive sweepstakes awarding custom pet portraits, photo shoots and Browns memorabilia; and 'Dog of the Month' spotlights celebrating Premium members of the pack.

The Barking Backers community has also made a lasting impact through its Lend-A-Paw charitable initiatives, helping raise more than $21,000 and donating 776 paper towel rolls and other essential supplies to non-profit shelters across northeast Ohio.

Barking Backers has been recognized across the league for its innovation and growth. The club has earned honors from the NFL, winning the NFL Activation of the Year in 2022 and Top Member Affinity Club in 2025.

As the club kicks off the 2026 season and continues celebrating the five-year "anni-fur-sary," fans looking to join the pack can do so with free and premium memberships featuring unique merchandise and experiences for dog owners who want to connect their dogs to the Dawg Pound.

Refreshed premium membership kits are now available, which include a dog tag, bandana, dog brush, clear tote bag and Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy treats all in a collectible box. Premium members also have an opportunity for their dog to become the Barking Backers "Dog of the Month." Both membership options include custom certificates, quarterly newsletters and invitations to in-person events. The enhanced in-person events include Sniff-ari (a premium members-only event, Summer 2026) and Howl-O-Ween (Fall 2026).