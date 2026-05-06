Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals team up to provide coaches with USA Football's youth coach course

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals (UH) continue to support and strengthen the youth football community. Together, they will provide local coaches access to more than 1,200 of USA Football's nationally recognized Youth Coach Course for the 2026 season, ensuring programs are ready to deliver fun, memorable moments for the next generation of athletes.
Thousands of youth tackle and flag football players will benefit from their coaches receiving access at no charge to the Youth Coach Course, which offers different pathways for coaches based on game-type and prior course experience. Through this initiative, the Browns and University Hospitals equip coaches with essential education and skills for the upcoming tackle and flag seasons, while supporting the movement to raise the standard across youth football.
Northeast Ohio organizations that enroll with USA Football are eligible for their coaches to receive access to the Youth Coach Course at no charge, courtesy of the Browns and University Hospitals. Enrollment is free and provides league leaders with USA Football's library of resources covering education, eligibility for grants and promotional opportunities.
Since 2012, dedicated coaches across all 50 states and six continents have completed USA Football's Youth Coach Course more than 1.35 million times.
"We're proud to continue our partnership with USA Football and University Hospitals to support the growth of youth football across Northeast Ohio," said Cleveland Browns Vice President of Community Relations, Jenner Tekancic. "By expanding access to USA Football's Youth Coach Course, we're dedicated to ensuring coaches are equipped with the tools they need to create a positive and safe experience for young athletes. Initiatives like this are an important part of our commitment to strengthening the game at every level and supporting the communities we serve."
The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to advancing youth and high school football in Northeast Ohio by breaking down barriers to participation and developing athletes, coaches and local communities. Providing access to the Youth Coach Course is part of the organization's year-round efforts to support grassroots programs, promote equal access to youth football and create positive experiences for athletes of all ages.
"At University Hospitals, we believe every young athlete deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and compete in an environment that prioritizes both performance and safety," said James Voos, MD, Chair, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. "By partnering with the Cleveland Browns and USA Football to expand access to high-quality coach education, we are helping equip coaches with the knowledge and tools to support the physical and emotional well-being of athletes at every stage of development. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to advancing youth sports through education and world-class care for communities across Northeast Ohio."
USA Football is the sport's National Governing Body and the member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) responsible for selecting, training and leading Team USA Football® in international competition, including flag football's Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. USA Football also delivers world-class football development resources, sport standards and competitive opportunities to empower athletes at every level.
"We are grateful to the Cleveland Browns for their support of youth football programs, coaches and athletes in Northeast Ohio," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "Their dedication ensures thousands of athletes will learn from coaches who have access to best-in-class educational materials and resources. We look forward to future opportunities to grow the game together."
USA Football's Youth Coach Course encompasses the Football Development Model (FDM). Developed in partnership with medical, child development, long-term athlete development and football subject matter experts, the FDM aligns with the USOPC'S long-term athlete development principles. At its foundation, the FDM focuses on holistic learning and progressive skill instruction that meet athletes at their current stage of development to teach appropriate skills.
About Browns Give Back: The Cleveland Browns focus on advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities across Northeast Ohio and beyond. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback and follow @BrownsGiveBack.
About University Hospitals: Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.
About USA Football: USA Football is the National Governing Body (NGB) for American Football in the United States and the sole U.S. member of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the international governing body for the sport of American football. USA Football selects, trains and leads Team USA Football® in tackle and flag football disciplines, while delivering world-class football development resources, sport standards and competitive opportunities to empower athletes at every level. USA Football is committed to ensuring every athlete has access to develop and compete in the game through safer, inclusive and innovative pathways. For more information, visit usafootball.com.