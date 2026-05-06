Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals team up to provide coaches with USA Football's youth coach course

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals (UH) continue to support and strengthen the youth football community. Together, they will provide local coaches access to more than 1,200 of USA Football's nationally recognized Youth Coach Course for the 2026 season, ensuring programs are ready to deliver fun, memorable moments for the next generation of athletes.

Thousands of youth tackle and flag football players will benefit from their coaches receiving access at no charge to the Youth Coach Course, which offers different pathways for coaches based on game-type and prior course experience. Through this initiative, the Browns and University Hospitals equip coaches with essential education and skills for the upcoming tackle and flag seasons, while supporting the movement to raise the standard across youth football.

Northeast Ohio organizations that enroll with USA Football are eligible for their coaches to receive access to the Youth Coach Course at no charge, courtesy of the Browns and University Hospitals. Enrollment is free and provides league leaders with USA Football's library of resources covering education, eligibility for grants and promotional opportunities.

Since 2012, dedicated coaches across all 50 states and six continents have completed USA Football's Youth Coach Course more than 1.35 million times.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with USA Football and University Hospitals to support the growth of youth football across Northeast Ohio," said Cleveland Browns Vice President of Community Relations, Jenner Tekancic. "By expanding access to USA Football's Youth Coach Course, we're dedicated to ensuring coaches are equipped with the tools they need to create a positive and safe experience for young athletes. Initiatives like this are an important part of our commitment to strengthening the game at every level and supporting the communities we serve."

The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to advancing youth and high school football in Northeast Ohio by breaking down barriers to participation and developing athletes, coaches and local communities. Providing access to the Youth Coach Course is part of the organization's year-round efforts to support grassroots programs, promote equal access to youth football and create positive experiences for athletes of all ages.

"At University Hospitals, we believe every young athlete deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and compete in an environment that prioritizes both performance and safety," said James Voos, MD, Chair, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. "By partnering with the Cleveland Browns and USA Football to expand access to high-quality coach education, we are helping equip coaches with the knowledge and tools to support the physical and emotional well-being of athletes at every stage of development. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to advancing youth sports through education and world-class care for communities across Northeast Ohio."

USA Football is the sport's National Governing Body and the member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) responsible for selecting, training and leading Team USA Football® in international competition, including flag football's Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. USA Football also delivers world-class football development resources, sport standards and competitive opportunities to empower athletes at every level.

"We are grateful to the Cleveland Browns for their support of youth football programs, coaches and athletes in Northeast Ohio," said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck. "Their dedication ensures thousands of athletes will learn from coaches who have access to best-in-class educational materials and resources. We look forward to future opportunities to grow the game together."