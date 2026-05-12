Browns to bring Dawg Pound energy back to Huntington Bank Field this June with family-friendly Summer Tailgate  

CLEVELAND – Even in the offseason, the Cleveland Browns are bringing the energy of the Dawg Pound back to Huntington Bank Field with the Browns Summer Tailgate. Designed for fans of all ages, the Summer Tailgate will include a variety of on-site activations such as a Field Day, Browns Breaks, and The Collective event. Set for June 14 from 12–5 p.m., the event will stretch all across the stadium with a plethora of family activities and fan experiences.

"Browns Summer Tailgate is about creating a fun, shared experience for families and giving fans new ways to connect with our team as we continue to build on the excitement heading into the 2026 season," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Marketing Officer Brent Rossi. "Whether you're a parent, young person or just a Browns fan, this event has something for everyone. We want to keep the energy high and continue bringing our fans together not just on game days, but year-round."

Field Day Presented by Jr. Browns Backers

Held on the playing field, Field Day will keep fans of all ages active and busy. Attractions include a 90-foot Super Slide, zip line, 40-yard dash challenge, climbing wall, warped wall, bounce houses, and inflatable games including basketball toss and punt pass and more. Cardinal Credit Union, CollegeAdvantage, and University Hospitals will host face painters, cornhole contests, and caricature artists.

Browns Give Back will be activating on-site with interactive engagement opportunities that highlight the team's commitment to advancing education, youth football, and equitable opportunities. Guests can stop by at the tables at Field Day to learn how the Browns give back and how they can get involved. They can also enjoy an on‑field flag football tournament featuring eight youth teams competing in four exhibition games, along with interactive football skill stations where participants and fans can learn and practice fundamental techniques.

Guests can enjoy complimentary water courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper and hot dogs provided by Sugardale. With an on-site dog adoption Puppy Pound, families can take home a new Browns fan.

Throughout the stadium, fans will also be able to participate in an hourly scavenger hunt to win prizes including select spots to autograph sessions, Browns merchandise, and more prizes.

Browns Breaks

Browns Breaks will take place in the Moen Lake Club and will feature hourly card breaks with appearances by Browns Legends and personalities, showcasing the newly released trading cards. Opportunities to enter each card break will be open to all guests on-site, free of charge. For each break, randomly selected entrees will be assigned an NFL team, and all corresponding cards from that team will be awarded to the guest at the end of the break.

Additional trading cards and memorabilia, including Browns items, items from other NFL teams, and products from other sports will be available for purchase at the on-site collectibles show, showcasing a selection from a number of local card shops and card dealers from throughout the region. Photo opportunities along with collectible influencers and content creators will be on hand for the event.

The Collective

The Collective is a curated marketplace-style event highlighting local women-owned businesses and celebrating women across industries including sports, business, art, and music. The event brings together a variety of vendors offering food, products, and services in an engaging and community-centered environment.

Attendees will be able to shop local women-owned brands and participate in an art-inspired activation including an interactive mural, live painting session and personalized watercolor portraits to take home. The event will also include a women in sports question-and-answer panel featuring select professionals across the industry.

Autograph Sessions

A select number of players will be on site to sign autographs. Receipt of an autograph is subject to availability and cannot be guaranteed. Additional details will be provided in the weeks leading into the event.