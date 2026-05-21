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Browns sign partnership with the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) after gaining marketing rights in Italy

May 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are partnering with the Italian Federation of American Football (Federazione Italiana Di American Football - FIDAF), following the National Football League (NFL) granting the Browns international marketing rights in Italy through the league's Global Markets Program in March 2026. This collaboration will allow the Browns to support FIDAF's ongoing efforts to grow and develop American football throughout Italy.

The Browns plan to support FIDAF's existing football development initiatives, with a focus on expanding flag football programming across youth and national teams, growing opportunities for women and girls in the sport, and strengthening grassroots pathways through school-based programs and community outreach.

"Working alongside FIDAF gives us an opportunity to expand the reach of the Cleveland Browns organization through football, culture and community while pushing the continued growth of the game throughout Italy," Haslam Sports Group Chief Marketing Officer Brent Rossi said. "From youth and grassroots programming to national team flag football, we're excited to create new opportunities for athletes and fans and introduce more people across Italy to the sport."

The Browns and FIDAF will work together to enhance visibility and recognition of the Browns brand across Italy through integration into FIDAF-led activities, including camps, clinics, tournaments and additional programming identified throughout the partnership.

"This partnership represents an extraordinary milestone for our entire movement," said FIDAF President Leoluca Orlando. "Working alongside a historic NFL franchise such as the Cleveland Browns opens a new chapter in the international growth of Italian American football. This is not simply about visibility, but about sharing projects, sporting culture, youth development and the values of our game. It is an opportunity that will involve our clubs, our athletes, flag football, our national teams and the many young people who are approaching this sport throughout Italy."

This effort also builds on the Browns' international growth strategy following the club's first global market activation in Nigeria, where the organization partnered with the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA) to launch initiatives including Super Bowl watch parties in Lagos, the Gridiron Gems program, and support for Nigeria's national flag football teams. That foundation has shaped the Browns' approach to international markets focused on community engagement, local federation partnerships, and increasing football accessibility.

The expansion into Italy continues that vision through FIDAF, with a focus on elevating the sport, strengthening the Italian community with the Browns, and creating lasting opportunities for football athletes in the country.

Follow @brownsitalia and @fidaf for the latest updates on the partnership.

About FIDAF:

The Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) is the official governing body for American football in Italy, responsible for the promotion, development and organization of both tackle football and flag football nationwide.

Recognized by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) as a National Sports Federation and affiliated with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), FIDAF organizes national championships at senior and junior levels in both tackle and flag football, and oversees the Italian National Teams programs, whose teams regularly compete in international competitions under the IFAF umbrella.

American football has been played in Italy since the late 1970s, with the first official national championship taking place in 1980. In 1981, the first Italian Federation of American Football (AIFA) was established. Today, FIDAF carries forward that heritage and continues to drive the growth of the sport across the country, as flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. More information can be found here: FIDAF - Federazione Italiana di American Football.

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