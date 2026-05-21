Browns sign partnership with the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) after gaining marketing rights in Italy

The Browns plan to support FIDAF's existing football development initiatives, with a focus on expanding flag football programming across youth and national teams, growing opportunities for women and girls in the sport, and strengthening grassroots pathways through school-based programs and community outreach.

"Working alongside FIDAF gives us an opportunity to expand the reach of the Cleveland Browns organization through football, culture and community while pushing the continued growth of the game throughout Italy," Haslam Sports Group Chief Marketing Officer Brent Rossi said. "From youth and grassroots programming to national team flag football, we're excited to create new opportunities for athletes and fans and introduce more people across Italy to the sport."

The Browns and FIDAF will work together to enhance visibility and recognition of the Browns brand across Italy through integration into FIDAF-led activities, including camps, clinics, tournaments and additional programming identified throughout the partnership.

"This partnership represents an extraordinary milestone for our entire movement," said FIDAF President Leoluca Orlando. "Working alongside a historic NFL franchise such as the Cleveland Browns opens a new chapter in the international growth of Italian American football. This is not simply about visibility, but about sharing projects, sporting culture, youth development and the values of our game. It is an opportunity that will involve our clubs, our athletes, flag football, our national teams and the many young people who are approaching this sport throughout Italy."

This effort also builds on the Browns' international growth strategy following the club's first global market activation in Nigeria, where the organization partnered with the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA) to launch initiatives including Super Bowl watch parties in Lagos, the Gridiron Gems program, and support for Nigeria's national flag football teams. That foundation has shaped the Browns' approach to international markets focused on community engagement, local federation partnerships, and increasing football accessibility.

The expansion into Italy continues that vision through FIDAF, with a focus on elevating the sport, strengthening the Italian community with the Browns, and creating lasting opportunities for football athletes in the country.