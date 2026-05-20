Browns break ground on 18th field project at Richmond Heights High School

Richmond Heights School District has been a part of The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network for two years, working to decrease chronic absenteeism across the district. The Network partners with over 235 districts and impacts more than 610,000 students throughout Ohio. Student engagement is a driver of student attendance, and through the installation of the new turf field at Richmond Heights High School, the district aims to create engagement opportunities to help students get excited to attend school every day.

Richmond Heights is also one of the 160 schools participating in the Browns' division of girls high school flag football. They first joined the league in 2025 and competed in the Eastern Conference – Brown Division for the past two seasons.

"When people think about a football field, they usually think about the games and the touchdowns, but for students like us, this field represents possibility," Karlin Graham said. "As a girl playing flag football, it is exciting to know that younger girls in Richmond Heights get to grow up knowing that there's a place for them here too, a place where they can compete, lead and be a part of something bigger than themselves. We are a small school with a big heart, so when something good happens here, it affects everybody. This field is going to bring people together, give us new memories, new traditions and new opportunities and energy."

All of the new fields created through the program are lined for multiple sports, including but not limited to football and soccer, and serve as a resource to further engage athletes and students in their respective districts and programs. Given the stability of the surface and less maintenance needed compared to natural grass, the fields are also more readily available year-round to youth and community groups.

"We're a small community, but when you come together to see those students there play on this field, everybody come together to communicate and that molds a community," Council President Bobby Jordan said. "Our mayor is working hard to put our community together, but having this right here, this is what we were missing. This is what we are missing. It's not all about those students there, it's about those students over there in the kindergarten, it's about the students who graduated. Everybody will come here on Friday nights to see these games, to see what's happening here."