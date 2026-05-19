Browns sign WR Aaron Anderson, LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Aaron Anderson, LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts. To make room on the roster, the club waived DT Bernard Gooden, TE Caden Prieskorn and WR Isaiah Wooden.

Anderson (5-8, 198) is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana State. Anderson spent three seasons at LSU after transferring from Alabama. He appeared in 33 games with the Tigers and recorded 106 receptions for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns. He participated in the Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Anderson will wear No. 85.

Carrico (6-2, 226) is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia. Carrico spent two years at West Virginia following three years at Ohio State. He participated in the Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Carrico will wear No. 38.