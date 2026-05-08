Browns sign 12 undrafted free agents

Wes Pahl | P | Oklahoma State

Last name is pronounced PAUL…Spent time at Western Kentucky (2020-22) before transferring to Oklahoma State (2023-25)…Appeared in 38 career games with the Cowboys, serving as the team's primary punter and holder while also handling kickoffs…In 2025, averaged 46.48 yards per punt which led all Big 12 players, earning him All-Big 12 honors…In 2024, played in all 12 games and averaged 46.4 yards per punt on 25 punts with eight kicks of 50-plus yards, including a career-long 73-yard punt…Native of Columbus, Ga. and attended Brookstone School…He will wear No. 36.

Tyreak Sapp | DE | Florida

Appeared in 40 career games with 26 starts at Florida (2021-25), recording 125 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, two passes defensed and four forced fumbles…In his final season, started all 12 games and recorded 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup…In 2024, led the Gators with seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles…Earned his bachelor's degree in Education Sciences from Florida in Fall 2025 and was a three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll honoree (2022-23, 25)…Native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School…He will wear No. 64.

Khordae Sydnor | DE | Vanderbilt

Name is pronounced KOR-day SID-nor…Appeared in 50 career games with 25 starts at Purdue (2021-23) and Vanderbilt (2024-25), totaling 71 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and five passes defensed…In 2025, started all 13 games for the Commodores and recorded a career-best 30 tackles and 8.5 sacks…Native of Harlem, N.Y. and attended Iona Prep School…He will wear No. 90.

Zion Washington | S | Boise State

Appeared in 48 career games with 40 starts at Boise State (2021-25)…Started all 12 games in his final season, recording 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception…In 2024, started 13 games and totaled 74 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack…In 2023, appeared in 14 games with three starts, adding 28 tackles and a sack…Native of Frisco, Texas and attended Reedy High School…He will wear No. 34.

Kole Wilson | WR | Baylor