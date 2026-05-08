Browns sign 12 undrafted free agents

The Cleveland Browns have signed 12 undrafted free agents.
The group of undrafted free agents are comprised of seven defensive players, four offensive players and one specialist. Rookie minicamp will run from Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|College
|Hometown
|Davon Booth
|RB
|5-8
|192
|24
|Mississippi State
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Nate Evans
|CB
|5-11
|191
|23
|Delaware
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|Logan Fano
|DE
|6-4
|252
|23
|Utah
|Spanish Fork, Utah
|Bernard Gooden
|DT
|6-0
|280
|23
|LSU
|Montgomery, Ala.
|TJ Harden
|RB
|6-0
|218
|22
|SMU
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|Izavion Miller
|T
|6-5
|306
|23
|Auburn
|Memphis, Tenn.
|DeCarlos Nicholson
|CB
|6-4
|200
|24
|USC
|Petal, Miss.
|Wes Pahl
|P
|6-4
|207
|23
|Oklahoma State
|Columbus, Ga.
|Tyreak Sapp
|DE
|6-2
|273
|23
|Florida
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Khordae Sydnor
|DE
|6-4
|264
|22
|Vanderbilt
|Harlem, N.Y.
|Zion Washington
|S
|6-1
|208
|23
|Boise State
|Frisco, Texas
|Kole Wilson
|WR
|5-7
|177
|22
|Baylor
|Katy, Texas
Davon Booth | RB | Mississippi State
First name is pronounced DUH-von…Spent time at Cerritos College (2021-22) and Utah State (2023) before transferring to Mississippi State (2024-25)…Appeared in 12 games with eight starts in his final season at Mississippi State, rushing for 553 yards on 136 carries while scoring seven touchdowns and added 165 receiving yards on 15 receptions and two receiving touchdowns…Native of North Las Vegas, Nev. and attended El Monte (Calif). High School where he also competed in track and field…He will wear No. 29.
Nate Evans | CB | Delaware
Spent time at NC State (2021-23) before transferring to Delaware (2024-25)…Started all 13 games in his final season, recording 38 tackles, one sack, a team-high eight pass breakups and three interceptions…Appeared in 11 games with two starts in his first season at Delaware, totaling 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and one interception, earning All-CAA Honorable Mention honors…Native of Virginia Beach, Va. and attended Frank W. Cox High School…He will wear No. 43.
Logan Fano | DE | Utah
Last name is pronounced FAH-no…Spent time at BYU (2022) before transferring to Utah (2023-25)…Appeared in 11 games at defensive end in 2025, totaling 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors…In 2024, played in all 12 games with nine starts and recorded 35 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks…Native of Spanish Fork, Utah and attended Timpview High School…His brother, Spencer, was drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft…He will wear No. 97.
Bernard Gooden | DT | LSU
Appeared in 39 career games with 22 starts, totaling 66 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and four sacks at Wake Forest (2022), South Florida (2023-24) and LSU (2025)…Appeared in 12 games with 11 starts in his final season, recording 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks while adding a forced fumble…Played in 13 games with 11 starts at South Florida in 2024, totaling 35 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss, earning All-AAC Honorable Mention honors…Native of Montgomery, Ala. and attended Park Crossing High School…He will wear No. 66.
TJ Harden | RB | SMU
Spent time at UCLA (2022-24) before transferring to SMU (2025)…Appeared in all 13 games with six starts in his senior season with the Mustangs, leading the team with 787 rushing yards on 171 carries and 10 total touchdowns while adding 19 receptions for 99 yards and a score…At UCLA, appeared in 31 games and totaled 1,658 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 63 receptions for 523 yards and three scores…Native of Los Angeles, Calif. and attended Inglewood High School, where he rushed for over 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior…He will wear No. 36.
Izavion Miller | T | Auburn
First name is pronounced eye-ZAY-vion…Spent time at Southwest Mississippi Community College (2021-22) before transferring to Auburn (2023-25) …Appeared in 36 career games at Auburn, making 26 starts along the offensive line…Native of Memphis, Tenn. and attended Wooddale High School…He will wear No. 60.
DeCarlos Nicholson | CB | USC
Appeared in 51 career games with eight starts, totaling 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and one interception at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC (2020-21), Mississippi State (2022-23) and USC (2024-25)…Played in all 12 games in his final season, recording 38 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed…Earned his bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Mississippi State in 2023…Native of Petal, Miss. and attended Petal High School…He will wear No. 47.
Wes Pahl | P | Oklahoma State
Last name is pronounced PAUL…Spent time at Western Kentucky (2020-22) before transferring to Oklahoma State (2023-25)…Appeared in 38 career games with the Cowboys, serving as the team's primary punter and holder while also handling kickoffs…In 2025, averaged 46.48 yards per punt which led all Big 12 players, earning him All-Big 12 honors…In 2024, played in all 12 games and averaged 46.4 yards per punt on 25 punts with eight kicks of 50-plus yards, including a career-long 73-yard punt…Native of Columbus, Ga. and attended Brookstone School…He will wear No. 36.
Tyreak Sapp | DE | Florida
Appeared in 40 career games with 26 starts at Florida (2021-25), recording 125 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, two passes defensed and four forced fumbles…In his final season, started all 12 games and recorded 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup…In 2024, led the Gators with seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles…Earned his bachelor's degree in Education Sciences from Florida in Fall 2025 and was a three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll honoree (2022-23, 25)…Native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School…He will wear No. 64.
Khordae Sydnor | DE | Vanderbilt
Name is pronounced KOR-day SID-nor…Appeared in 50 career games with 25 starts at Purdue (2021-23) and Vanderbilt (2024-25), totaling 71 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and five passes defensed…In 2025, started all 13 games for the Commodores and recorded a career-best 30 tackles and 8.5 sacks…Native of Harlem, N.Y. and attended Iona Prep School…He will wear No. 90.
Zion Washington | S | Boise State
Appeared in 48 career games with 40 starts at Boise State (2021-25)…Started all 12 games in his final season, recording 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception…In 2024, started 13 games and totaled 74 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack…In 2023, appeared in 14 games with three starts, adding 28 tackles and a sack…Native of Frisco, Texas and attended Reedy High School…He will wear No. 34.
Kole Wilson | WR | Baylor
Spent time at Incarnate Word (2022) and Texas State (2023-24) before transferring to Baylor (2025)…Appeared in 12 games in his first season at Baylor, recording 44 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns, while also contributing as a return specialist with 30 kickoff returns for 705 yards…Over his two seasons at Texas State, totaled 109 receptions for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors in 2023…Native of Katy, Texas and attended Paetow High School, where he helped lead his team to the school's first state championship in 2021…He will wear No. 38.