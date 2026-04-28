Browns sign FB Michael Burton

Burton (6-0, 247) is entering his 12th NFL season out of Rutgers. Originally selected by the Lions in the fifth round in 2025, Burton has appeared in 147 career games with Detroit (2015-16), Chicago (2017-18), Washington (2019), New Orleans (2020), Kansas City (2021-22) and Denver (2023-25). Burton helped the Chiefs capture Super Bowl LVII. He has recorded 42 carries for 79 yards with two touchdowns and 31 receptions for 196 yards with two touchdowns. He appeared in all 17 games last season with the Broncos.