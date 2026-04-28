 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign FB Michael Burton

Burton has appeared in 147 career games over his 11-year career

Apr 28, 2026 at 01:27 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_4.28.26

The Cleveland Browns have signed FB Michael Burton.

Burton (6-0, 247) is entering his 12th NFL season out of Rutgers. Originally selected by the Lions in the fifth round in 2025, Burton has appeared in 147 career games with Detroit (2015-16), Chicago (2017-18), Washington (2019), New Orleans (2020), Kansas City (2021-22) and Denver (2023-25). Burton helped the Chiefs capture Super Bowl LVII. He has recorded 42 carries for 79 yards with two touchdowns and 31 receptions for 196 yards with two touchdowns. He appeared in all 17 games last season with the Broncos.

Related Content

news

Browns sign CB Myles Bryant and six tendered exclusive rights free agents

Bryant appeared in 11 games with three starts for the Texans in 2025

news

Browns sign WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace appeared in 68 career games over his five seasons with the Ravens

news

Browns re-sign DT Sam Kamara

Kamara has appeared in 26 career games

news

Browns re-sign TE Blake Whiteheart

Whiteheart has appeared in 28 games with the Browns

news

Browns sign S Daniel Thomas

Thomas has appeared in 83 career games since he was drafted in 2020

news

Browns sign DT Kalia Davis

Davis started all 17 games for the 49ers during the 2025 season

news

Browns re-sign DE Julian Okwara

Okwara spent the 2025 season on the Browns' practice squad

news

Browns re-sign CB D'Angelo Ross

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by New England, Ross has appeared in 36 career games with the Patriots, Texans and Browns

news

Browns re-sign CB Tre Avery

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Tennessee, Avery has appeared in 48 career games with the Titans and Browns

news

Browns re-sign P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez first signed with the Browns in 2022 and has spent four seasons with Cleveland

news

Browns agree to terms with C/G Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins brings veteran experience as Browns revamp the offensive line

Advertising