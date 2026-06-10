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Browns sign WR KC Concepcion

Browns have signed all 10 of their 2026 draft picks

Jun 10, 2026 at 09:22 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_6.10.26

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR KC Concepcion. The team has now signed all 10 of their 2026 draft picks.

K.C. Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M | First Round (24th overall)

Last name is pronounced con-SEPP-see-own…Appeared in 38 career games at Texas A&M (2025) and NC State (2023-24)…In 2025, earned first-team AP All-America honors along with first-team All-SEC recognition at both wide receiver and all-purpose, while winning the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player…Led the Aggies with 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while also tying for third nationally with two punt return scores…At NC State, led the team with 53 receptions and six touchdowns in 2024…Named Freshman All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023 after posting 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns…Native of Charlotte, N.C. and attended Chambers High School…He will wear No. 1.

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