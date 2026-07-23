Browns place DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP

The Cleveland Browns have placed DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP.
Collins appeared in 12 games last season and recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks.
The Cleveland Browns have placed DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP.
Collins appeared in 12 games last season and recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks.
Browns receive a 2027 1st round pick, a 2028 2nd round pick and a 2029 3rd round pick
Browns also waive DT Bernard Gooden, TE Caden Prieskorn and WR Isaiah Wooden
The Browns have signed nine of their 10 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft