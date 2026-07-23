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Browns place DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP

Collins appeared in 12 games during the 2025 season

Jul 23, 2026 at 04:51 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_7.23.26

The Cleveland Browns have placed DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP.

Collins appeared in 12 games last season and recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks.

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