Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on reserve/PUP

The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) on reserve/physically unable to perform. In addition, the club has designated P Nik Constantinou (pronounced con-stan-TEE-new) as the team's international player.
Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick in 2021, sustained a neck injury against the Ravens on Oct. 27, 2024. The Pro Bowl LB has appeared in 49 career games and recorded 302 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 40 tackles for loss.