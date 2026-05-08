Browns sign eight draft picks

The Cleveland Browns have signed eight of their 10 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Spencer Fano | T | Utah | First Round (9th overall)

Last name is pronounced FAH-no… Appeared in 37 career games with 36 starts during three seasons at Utah (2023-25), including time at both left and right tackle…Started 12 games at right tackle in 2025, serving as a team captain, while earning first-team AP All-America honors and winning the Outland Trophy, becoming the first player in program history to receive the award…In 2024, started all 12 games at right tackle and was named first-team All-Big 12 Conference…Earned Freshman All-America honors in 2023, playing in all 13 games with 12 starts…Native of Spanish Fork, Utah and attended Timpview High School…His brother, Logan, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2026…He will wear No. 55.

Denzel Boston | WR | Washington | Second Round (39th overall)

Appeared in 40 career games at Washington (2022-25)…Played in 12 games in 2025, leading the team with 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors at wide receiver and honorable mention recognition as a return specialist…His 11 receiving scores ranked tied for sixth in program single-season history, while his 20 career touchdown receptions finished eighth all-time…Started all 13 games in 2024, leading the team with 807 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten…Appeared in 14 games with one start in 2023, recording five receptions for 51 yards after redshirting in 2022…Native of South Hill, Wash. and attended Emerald Ridge High School…He will wear No. 12.

Austin Barber | T | Florida | Third Round (86th overall)

Appeared in 46 career games with 30 starts at Florida (2022-25)…Started all 12 games at left tackle in 2025 for the Gators, logging a total of 750 offensive snaps…Started all 13 games at left tackle in 2024, scoring his first collegiate touchdown…Started eight games at left tackle in 2023, totaling 561 snaps…Appeared in 13 games with five starts as a freshman in 2022…Native of Jacksonville, Fla. and attended Trinity Christian Academy, where he also played basketball and helped lead the program to a state championship…He will wear No. 58.

Parker Brailsford | C | Alabama | Fifth Round (146th overall)

Appeared in 42 career games with 42 starts at Washington (2023) and Alabama (2024-25)…Started all 14 games at center for the Crimson Tide in 2025 and was named a team captain…In his first year at Alabama in 2024, started all 13 games at center…Began his career at Washington in 2023, starting all 15 games (two at left guard, 13 at center) while earning Freshman All-America honors…Native of Mesa, Ariz. and attended Saguaro High School, where he led his team to a state title and also competed in discus and shot put…He will wear No. 52.

Justin Jefferson | LB | Alabama | Fifth Round (149th overall)

Appeared in 41 career games at Alabama (2023-25) after transferring from Pearl River Community College (2021-22)…Started all 15 games in 2025, recording 85 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups, all career highs…Played in 12 games with three starts in 2024, totaling 60 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss…Appeared in 14 games as a reserve and special teams contributor in 2023…At Pearl River Community College, recorded 143 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and three sacks over two seasons…Native of Memphis, Tenn. and attended Bartlett High School…He will wear No. 10.

Joe Royer | TE | Cincinnati | Fifth Round (170th overall)

Appeared in 39 career games at Ohio State (2021-23) and Cincinnati (2024-25)…Started all 13 games in 2025, ranking third on the team with 29 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns, while becoming the first Bearcats tight end to record a 100-yard game since 2018…Transferred to Cincinnati in 2024 and started all 12 games, totaling 50 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns, while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors…Set the program's single-season receptions record for a tight end, surpassing Travis Kelce (45, 2012)…Appeared in 14 games over three seasons at Ohio State, recording four receptions…Native of Cincinnati, Ohio and attended Elder High School…He will wear No. 18.

Taylen Green | QB | Arkansas | Sixth Round (182nd overall)

Appeared in 51 career games with 38 starts at Boise State (2022-23) and Arkansas (2024-25)…Started all 12 games in 2025 for the Razorbacks, completing 198 of 326 passes for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing for 777 yards and eight scores, finishing ninth in the FBS with 13.7 yards per completion…Started all 13 games in 2024, totaling 3,756 yards of offense (3,154 passing, 602 rushing) and 23 touchdowns…At Boise State, played in 13 games with 12 starts in 2023, throwing for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns…Named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2022 after taking over as the starter and throwing for 2,042 yards, while accounting for 24 total touchdowns…Native of Lewisville, Texas and attended Lewisville High School, where he also set a school record in the long jump…He will wear No. 15.

Carsen Ryan | TE | BYU | Seventh Round (248th overall)