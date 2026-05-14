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Browns sign S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The Browns have signed nine of their 10 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft

May 14, 2026 at 03:44 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Emannuel Signing_5.14.26

The Cleveland Browns have signed S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The team has signed nine of their 10 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | S | Toledo | Second Round (58th overall)

Appeared in 53 career games with 14 starts at Toledo (2022-25)…Played in all 13 games in 2025, recording 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions, while earning third-team AP All-America honors…Started eight games in 2024 and finished fifth on the team with 61 tackles…In 2023, appeared in all 14 games with five starts and tied for third in the FBS with four forced fumbles…Played in 13 games with one start as a true freshman in 2022, contributing primarily on special teams…Native of Tampa, Fla. and attended Lakewood High School…He will wear No. 28.

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