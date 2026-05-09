Browns sign CB Michael Coats

The Cleveland Browns have signed undrafted free agent CB Michael Coats. To make room on the roster, the club waived TE Sal Cannella.
Michael Coats | CB | West Virginia
Appeared in 56 career games with 41 starts at East Central Community College (2020-22), Nevada (2023-24) and West Virginia (2025)…In his senior season at West Virginia, started all 12 games at cornerback, recording 30 tackles, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery…Native of Louisville, Miss. and attended Biloxi High School, where he did not play football…He will wear No. 39.