3 things to watch during Browns OTAs | OTAs & Minicamp

The Browns are kicking off their organized team practices activities (OTAs) on May 19, beginning the final phase of the offseason program.
Attendance for OTAs is still voluntary for the next three weeks until the beginning of mandatory veteran minicamp, set for June 9-11. There can be a total of 10 days of OTAs, where no live contact is permitted but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The Browns' OTA offseason workout dates are May 19-21, May 26-28 and June 2-5.
As the Browns head into the next phase of the offseason program, let's take a look at three main topics of conversation to keep an eye on as they prepare for the 2026 season.
First look at the quarterback competition
The Browns will have another competition at quarterback this offseason heading into training camp. This time, the group consists of veteran QB Deshaun Watson, second-year quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and rookie QB Taylen Green.
Watson, Gabriel and Sanders were all present for the first voluntary veteran minicamp held from April 21-23, while rookie minicamp gave a first look at Green. During that veteran minicamp, all three quarterbacks participated in reps over the course of different practice periods, rotating through which quarterback started different periods. During rookie minicamp, Green led the reps in the team periods.
When the Browns hit the practice fields for OTAs, it will be the first look with all four quarterbacks participating in practice.
There is still a long runway for the competition to play out between the beginning of OTAs and the 2026 regular season, in order to fully evaluate the quarterback room. However, head coach Todd Monken has discussed the idea of establishing a preliminary depth chart and narrowing in on who their starting quarterback could be early, in order to help utilize training camp and the preseason to their fullest advantage.
These OTAs will be the next step in that process, giving all four quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase their skillset and knowledge of the system.
A glimpse of the offense
Following the hiring of Monken as head coach, he brought in Travis Switzer as his offensive coordinator.
When Switzer was introduced as the new offensive coordinator, he discussed the importance of taking care of the football, scoring touchdowns in the red zone and playing tough, physical and fast as traits that will be prominent in the offense.
Throughout the offseason, they built out their offensive scheme with those traits in mind and now can begin visualizing a clearer picture of what that offense will look like during OTAs following free agency and the draft.
Players have had the playbook for a handful of weeks, with veteran players having the chance to go through meetings and a voluntary minicamp during the first two phases of the offseason program, while the rookies received their first exposure during rookie minicamp. Now, they get to put that work altogether on the field during OTAs and Phase Three.
Early outlook on the offensive line
Many of the Browns' offseason moves both in free agency and the draft centered around adding to their offense – and particularly addressing the offensive line. Not only did they acquire T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-sign G Teven Jenkins and sign G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins, but they also drafted T Spencer Fano, T Austin Barber and C Parker Brailsford.
During the first day of the voluntary veteran minicamp in April, the Browns lined up KT Leveston at left tackle, Johnson at left guard, Kendrick Green at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Howard at right tackle in early sets of team drills. Then during team periods in rookie minicamp, the Browns lined up Fano at left tackle, Brailsford at center and Barber at right tackle.
Now that the rookies will be out on the field with the veterans, these OTA practices can provide the opportunity for the coaching staff to use different combinations of players on the offensive line as they begin the process of solidifying who will line up at which position and make up their starting offensive line.