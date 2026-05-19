3 things to watch during Browns OTAs | OTAs & Minicamp

First look at the quarterback competition

The Browns will have another competition at quarterback this offseason heading into training camp. This time, the group consists of veteran QB Deshaun Watson, second-year quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and rookie QB Taylen Green.

Watson, Gabriel and Sanders were all present for the first voluntary veteran minicamp held from April 21-23, while rookie minicamp gave a first look at Green. During that veteran minicamp, all three quarterbacks participated in reps over the course of different practice periods, rotating through which quarterback started different periods. During rookie minicamp, Green led the reps in the team periods.

When the Browns hit the practice fields for OTAs, it will be the first look with all four quarterbacks participating in practice.

There is still a long runway for the competition to play out between the beginning of OTAs and the 2026 regular season, in order to fully evaluate the quarterback room. However, head coach Todd Monken has discussed the idea of establishing a preliminary depth chart and narrowing in on who their starting quarterback could be early, in order to help utilize training camp and the preseason to their fullest advantage.