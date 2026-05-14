Browns announce the 2026 schedule

The Browns are set to host one primetime game against a division rival, play three consecutive road games, host four consecutive home games and close out the season against another division rival all during the 2026 NFL season.
The NFL announced the complete schedule for the 2026 regular season, and the Browns will kick off the season with two consecutive road games. It will mark the 11th time in team history that the club has begun a season with two straight away games, and the first time since 1986.
They will open the season in Jacksonville on Sept. 13 in Week 1. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game will air on CBS. This marks the second time in team history the Browns open the season against the Jaguars, as the teams opened the 2000 season against each other in Cleveland.
They will then travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in Week 2 on Sept. 20. The game will air on CBS with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
"It's going be fun to start off the year going against the Jaguars with the turnaround that they had last year," head coach Todd Monken said. "And with the Bucs, winning the division four of the last five years, it's the ultimate challenge. Our guys are going to have to be ready because it's going to be Florida, one o'clock early in the year, so it's going to be hot. And I wouldn't want it any other way."
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Tickets
|Packages
|1
|Sept. 13
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 20
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 27
|Carolina Panthers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|4
|Oct. 1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|5
|Oct. 11
|at New York Jets
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 18
|Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|7
|Oct. 25
|at Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 8
|at New Orleans Saints
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 15
|Houston Texans
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|11
|BYE
|12
|Nov. 29
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|13
|Dec. 6
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|14
|Dec. 13
|Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|15
|Dec. 20
|at New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 27
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 3
|Indianapolis Colts
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|Buy Tickets
|Buy Packages
|18
|TBD
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
The Browns will return for their home opener in Week 3 when they host the Panthers on Sept. 27. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on FOX.
They will stay at home and host their division rival in the Steelers on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 1 in Week 4. The Browns have won their last nine home Thursday night games – including four wins against the Steelers during that span – and are 10-2 all-time at home on Thursday night. They also have won their last seven consecutive games on Thursday night. As their lone primetime game of the 2026 season, kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.
"There's nothing like getting a primetime home game, let alone when you end up with a rival within the division that completely kicks it up a notch. So, we're excited, especially that early in the year," Monken said. "It's the first divisional game and the only way you can guarantee making the playoffs is to win the division. So obviously, starting off 1-0 in the division will be paramount."
Cleveland will head back on the road to face the Jets in Week 5 on Oct. 11, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on CBS, before returning home in Week 6 to host the Ravens on Oct. 18. Gametime is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Week 6 will be the first time Monken faces his former team in the Ravens, after serving as their offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2023-25.
The Browns then hit the road for three consecutive road games from Weeks 7-9, first heading to Tennessee to face the Titans on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. The game will air on CBS. Then in Week 8, Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Nov. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS. The Browns will close out the road stretch in New Orleans, as they will face the Saints on Nov. 8 in Week 9. Gametime is set for 1 p.m. and will air on CBS.
"The season is made up of many challenges," Monken said. "That three game stretch is going to be tough. If we want to be the team that we think we can become, we've got to overcome those challenges."
Cleveland bookends the Bye Week in Week 11 with home games, first hosting the Texans in Week 10 on Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. on FOX, and then hosting the Raiders in Week 12 on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. on FOX.
Their home matchup against the Raiders kicks off three consecutive home game at Huntington Bank Field, as the Browns will then host the Bengals in Week 13 on Dec. 6 at 1p.m. on CBS and the Falcons in Week 14 on Dec. 13 at 1p.m. on CBS.
The four consecutive home games from Weeks 10-14 marks the first time the Browns play four consecutive home games since 1990. The team also played a stretch of four straight home games in 1961 and 1962 and sets of five straight home games in 1973 and 1948.
"With that four-game stretch, we can make a move and really build momentum into those other divisional games at the end of the year," Monken said.
Cleveland heads back out on the road for back-to-back road games, beginning with Week 15. The Browns will face the Giants on Dec. 20, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game to air on CBS. They will then head to Baltimore to face the Ravens for the second divisional matchup of the season on Dec. 27 in Week 16. Gametime is set for 1 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.
The Browns return for the final home game of the season on Jan. 3, as they host the Colts in Week 17. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game will air on FOX.
The Browns will close out the regular season on the road with a divisional game, traveling to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 18. The game date and time for Week 18 will be announced at a later date. This is the second consecutive year the Browns will close the season on the road against the Bengals.
"The NFL has gone to more and more at the end of the season you're playing divisional games," Monken said. "All you're doing throughout the year is to put yourself in position where the divisional games will matter at the end. The chance to win the division, and thus getting a home playoff game, which is the ultimate goal, to get a home playoff game in that stadium."
The Browns' 2026 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery.
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit *https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.*