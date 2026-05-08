NFL announces 2026 schedule release date

The NFL announced that the league will reveal the full 2026 season schedule Thursday, May 14.

Cleveland's full schedule will be exclusively revealed on the team's official web and social media platforms at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets will also go on sale at that time.

Live reveal and analysis of the entire NFL Schedule will begin at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN2.

The Browns will play eight home games and nine road games next season. They will face teams in the AFC East, AFC South, AFC West, NFC East and NFC South over the course of the season, as well as their normal slate of AFC North opponents.