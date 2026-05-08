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NFL announces 2026 schedule release date

Tune in on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. for the official announcement of the 2026 NFL schedule

May 08, 2026 at 02:32 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The NFL announced that the league will reveal the full 2026 season schedule Thursday, May 14.

Cleveland's full schedule will be exclusively revealed on the team's official web and social media platforms at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets will also go on sale at that time.

Live reveal and analysis of the entire NFL Schedule will begin at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN2.

The Browns will play eight home games and nine road games next season. They will face teams in the AFC East, AFC South, AFC West, NFC East and NFC South over the course of the season, as well as their normal slate of AFC North opponents.

Ahead of the official schedule, here is the full list of the Browns' opponents for the 2026 season.

Home

Bengals
Colts
Falcons
Panthers
Raiders
Ravens
Steelers
Texans

Away

Bengals
Buccaneers
Giants
Jaguars
Jets
Ravens
Saints
Steelers
Titans

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