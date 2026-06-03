Browns' 2026 preseason games officially set

The Browns' 2026 preseason has been officially set, as the NFL announced all the dates and games for the three preseason games.

Cleveland will travel to Chicago and face the Bears in Week 1 of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

They will then return home and host the final two weeks of the preseason, beginning with the Bills in Week 2 on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland will also host joint practices with Buffalo ahead of the second preseason game.

The Browns will close out the preseason with a Thursday night matchup against the Patriots on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.