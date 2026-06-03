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Browns' 2026 preseason games officially set

Cleveland will play two games at 1 p.m. before Thursday night matchup in Week 3

Jun 03, 2026 at 03:21 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns' 2026 preseason has been officially set, as the NFL announced all the dates and games for the three preseason games.

Cleveland will travel to Chicago and face the Bears in Week 1 of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

They will then return home and host the final two weeks of the preseason, beginning with the Bills in Week 2 on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland will also host joint practices with Buffalo ahead of the second preseason game.

The Browns will close out the preseason with a Thursday night matchup against the Patriots on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The first two preseason matchups will air on WEWS News 5, while the final preseason game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Single-game tickets for the preseason matchups against the Bills and Patriots, as well as tickets for the regular season are on sale now.

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