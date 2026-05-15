Top 5 matchups of the Browns' 2026 schedule | Schedule Release

Week 6 | vs. Ravens | 1 p.m.

The AFC North matchups bring even more interest this season, as three of the four teams saw head coaching changes during the 2026 offseason. The Ravens brought in Jesse Minter as their new head coach, and Monken will face his former team for the first time, after serving as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore for three seasons.

On top of two new head coaches, the Ravens also made headlines during free agency with the signing of elite pass rusher DE Trey Hendrickson. The Browns have a familiarity with facing Hendrickson, seeing him twice a year for five seasons with the Bengals. However, Week 6 will be their first encounter with him as a member of the Ravens' defense.

The Browns will also face elite dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson for the first of two matchups this season. With Cleveland's dominant defense under new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, this matchup will be a solid test for the defense as the second divisional game of the season.

Week 10 | vs. Texans | 1 p.m.

The Texans are one of the other teams that finished the 2025 season with a winning record, ending the season 12-5 with a trip to the playoffs for the third consecutive season. They clinched a Wild Card spot and beat the Steelers to move on to the divisional round, where they eventually lost to the Patriots.

The Texans used a bulk of free agency to extend a number of their own players, bringing back key members on both sides of the ball. They also made three trades for P Kai Kroeger, LB Marte Mapu and RB David Montgomery to add a specialist, an additional linebacker and a key piece to the backfield.

The Week 10 matchup against the Texans marks the unofficial first "half" of the season, as the Browns have their bye week in Week 11. They close out the first 10 games with a home game before returning following the bye week to continue their stretch of four consecutive home games in the latter half of the season.

Week 18 | at Bengals | TBD

For the second consecutive year, the Browns will close out the 2026 season on the road against the Bengals. It's another opportunity for Cleveland to face a divisional opponent and potentially affect the rankings in the AFC North, as well as close out their season on a high note.