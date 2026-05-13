Breaking down the Browns' 14 opponents for the 2026 season | Schedule Release 

New York Giants

Additions: QB Brandon Allen, OL Daniel Faalele, OL Lucas Patrick, LB Cam Jones, LS Zach Triner, DL Sam Roberts, DB Elijah Campbell, WR Darnell Mooney, S Jason Pinnock, WR Calvin Austin III, P Jordan Stout, CB Greg Newsome II, S Ar'Darius Washington, TE Isaiah Likely, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Tremaine Edmunds, K Jason Sanders

Losses: LB Chris Board, P Jamie Gillan, OT James Hudson III, LB Bobby Okereke

Re-signed/Extended: WR Ryan Miller, OL Joshua Ezeudu, LB Zaire Barnes, OL Aaron Stinnie, CB Art Green, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Evan Neal, WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Micah McFadden, OLB Caleb Murphy, WR Gunner Olszewski

Draft Class: LB/Edge Arvell Reese, T Francis Mauigoa, CB Colton Hood, WR Malachi Fields, DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, G J.C. Davis, LB Jack Kelly

Analysis: The Giants also went through major staffing changes, as John Harbaugh was hired as their head coach and three new coordinators under Harbaugh. Alongside their coaching staff changes, the Giants overhauled their group of specialists, bringing in K Jason Sanders, P Jordan Stout and LS Zach Triner.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Losses: DL Maason Smith, TE Johnny Mundt, RB Travis Etienne Jr., WR Dyami Brown, DT Austin Johnson, LB Devin Lloyd, CB Greg Newsome II, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, WR Tim Patrick, DE Dawuane Smoot, S Andrew Wingard

Re-signed/Extended: CB Montaric Brown, LB Dennis Gardeck, TE Quintin Morris, CB Keith Taylor, CB Christian Braswell, RB DeeJay Dallas, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Travon Walker

Draft Class: TE Nate Boerkircher, DT Albert Regis, G Emmanuel Pregnon, S Jalen Huskey, Edge Wesley Williams, TE Tanner Koziol, WR Josh Cameron, WR CJ Williams, Edge Zach Durfee, LB Parker Hughes

Analysis: The Jaguars' main moves during the offseason came more from re-signing their own players than bringing in outside talent in free agency. They also extended Walker to a four-year contract extension, solidifying him as a key piece of their defensive line for the next four seasons. The Jaguars then also made 10 selections in the draft across positions to fill in their roster with young talent – even without having a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York Jets

Additions: LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DT David Onyemata, DT T'Vondre Sweat, K Cade York, G Dylan Parham, S Dane Belton, DB Nahshon Wright, DE Joseph Ossai, DL Kingsley Enagbare, QB Geno Smith

Losses: QB Justin Fields, LB Quincy Williams, DE Jermaine Johnson, LG John Simpson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR John Metchie III

Re-signed/Extended: OT Chukwuma Okorafor, S Andre Cisco, LB Mykal Walker, OL Max Mitchell, OL Xavier Newman, FB Andrew Beck, RB Kene Nwangwu, RB Breece Hall

Draft Class: Edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper Jr., CB D'Angelo Ponds, DT Darrell Jackson Jr., QB Cade Klubnik, G Anez Cooper, S VJ Payne

Analysis: In the early stages of free agency, the Jets retooled their defensive line, linebacker/edge positions and the secondary, as well as addressed needs offensively with the acquisition of QB Geno Smith and signing G Dylan Parham to bolster the offensive line. Their draft class added talent to numerous positions across the roster, particularly to the tight end room and receiving corps that didn't see much change during free agency. One of their biggest moves during the offseason came in signing Hall to a multi-year extension, cementing him as a key piece of the offense for years to come.

Carolina Panthers

Additions: LB Jaelan Phillips, QB Kenny Pickett, LB Devin Lloyd, C Luke Fortner, T Stone Forsythe, WR John Metchie III, LT Rasheed Walker, RB AJ Dillon, TE Feleipe Franks, OLB Nick Hampton, QB Will Grier

Losses: C Cade Mays, RB Rico Dowdle, DT A'Shawn Robinson, LB Christian Rozeboom, OL Austin Corbett, QB Andy Dalton

Re-signed/Extended: LS JJ Jansen, DE LaBryan Ray, CB Robert Rochell, WR David Moore, S Isaiah Simmons, OLB Thomas Incoom, CB Akayleb Evans, LB Claudin Cherelus, S Nick Scott, LB Trevis Gipson, TE James Mitchell, P Sam Martin, WR Jalen Coker, WR Brycen Tremayne

Draft Class: T Monroe Freeling, DT Lee Hunter, WR Chris Brazzell II, CB Will Lee III, C Sam Hecht, S Zakee Wheatley, LB Jackson Kuwatch

Analysis: The Panthers made moves early in free agency to address needs on their defense, agreeing to terms with Phillips and Lloyd on the first day of the negotiation period. They signed other free agents and retained a number of their own players to fill holds on their roster heading into the draft. They then used the draft to add talent and youth to both their offensive and defensive lines, as well as their receiving corps and secondary.

Las Vegas Raiders