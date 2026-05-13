Breaking down the Browns' 14 opponents for the 2026 season | Schedule Release 

The 2026 NFL schedule is officially set to be announced on May 14, and Cleveland's full schedule will be exclusively revealed on the team's official website and social media platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET. Single-game tickets will be available to purchase at that time. Live reveal and analysis of the entire NFL schedule will begin at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN2.
So, while we wait for the full reveal, let's break down the offseason of each of the Browns' 14 opponents for the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Additions: DT Dexter Lawrence II, S Kyle Dugger, CB Ja'Sir Taylor, QB Josh Johnson, DT Jonathan Allen, Edge Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook
Re-signed/Extended: QB Joe Flacco, T Orlando Brown Jr., G Dalton Risner, CB Jalen Davis, HB Kendall Milton, WR Kendric Pryor, TE Tanner Hudson, WR Mitch Tinsley, S PJ Jules, LB Shaka Heyward, TE Cam Grandy, LB Joe Giles-Harris, DE Isaiah Foskey
Losses: G Lucas Patrick, S Tycen Anderson, CB Taylor-Britt, S Geno Stone, QB Jake Browning, CB Marco Wilson, DE Joseph Ossai, DE Trey Hendrickson, TE Noah Fant, G Cordell Volson
Draft Class: Edge Cashius Howell, CB Tacario Davis, C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, T Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries, DT Landon Robinson
Analysis: Many of the Bengals' moves during free agency addressed defensive needs at all three levels. The Bengals' offseason saw a massive departure in Hendrickson signing with the Ravens, but they filled holes in the pass rush with signing Mafe. They also added another elite talent to their defensive line in the trade for Lawrence with the Giants. They re-signed a number of their own players as well, including bringing back Flacco and signing Brown to a two-year contract extension.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Additions: LB Alex Anzalone, QB Jake Browning, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB Kemon Hall, S Miles Killebrew, CB Chase Lucas, OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL Haggai Ndubuisi, DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, DL A'Shawn Robinson, LB Christian Rozeboom, WR David Sills, T Justin Skule
Losses: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Jamel Dean, WR Mike Evans, S J.T. Gray, DL Logan Hall, T Charlie Heck, S Christian Izien, CB Kindle Vildor, RB Rachaad White
Re-signed/Extended: G Dan Feeny, TE Ko Kieft, TE Cade Otton
Draft Class: Edge Rueben Bain Jr., LB Josiah Trotter, WR Ted Hurst, DB Keionte Scott, DT DeMonte Capehart, G Billy Schrauth, TE Bauer Sharp
Analysis: The Buccaneers addressed three specific roster needs on the defensive side of the ball in outside linebacker, off-ball linebacker and defensive line, as they added Anzalone, Muhammad and Robinson. Their biggest offensive addition came in Gainwell, and they found a backup quarterback in Browning. However, their offense took a big hit with the departure of Evans, who was drafted by Tampa Bay and spent the first 12 years of his career with the Buccaneers.
Indianapolis Colts
Additions: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, DE Micheal Clemons, DE Arden Key, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Jerry Tillery, DT Colby Wooden, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, S Nasir Adderley, S Jonathan Owens, TE Carson Towt, S Juanyeh Thomas
Losses: S Nick Cross, DE Samson Ebukam, DT Neville Galliore, DE Kwity Paye, T Braden Smith, S Rodney Thomas II, WR Michael Pittman Jr., LB Segun Olubi, C Danny Pinter, RB Tyler Goodson
Re-signed/Extended: QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce, WR Laquon Treadwell, TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Blake Grupe, TE Drew Ogletree, CB Cameron Mitchell, T Luke Tenuta
Draft Class: LB CJ Allen, S A.J. Haulcy, G Jalen Farmer, LB Bryce Boettcher, DE George Gumbs Jr., DE Caden Curry, RB Seth McGowan, WR Deion Burks
Analysis: The Colts' free agency additions focused almost exclusively on the defensive side of the ball, adding players at all three levels of the defense. They also extended Jones after signing with the Colts in 2025 and excelling throughout the season, cementing him as their quarterback for the future. The Colts then continued that defensive mindset in the draft, selecting five defensive players of their eight picks.
Atlanta Falcons
Additions: T Jawaan Taylor, RB Brian Robinson, RB Tyler Goodson, QB Trevor Siemian, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DE Azeez Ojulari, DE Samson Ebukam, QB Tua Tagovailoa, OL Corey Levin, DL Chris Williams, LB Channing Tindall, WR Jahan Dotson, P Jake Bailey, TE Austin Hooper, K Nick Folk, LB Christian Harris, DE Cameron Thomas
Losses: RB Tyler Allgeier, K Zane Gonzalez, LB Kaden Elliss, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, QB Kirk Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney, WR KhaDarel Hodge
Re-signed/Extended: DT LaCale London, CB Natrone Brooks
Draft Class: CB Avieon Terrell, WR Zachariah Branch, LB Kendal Daniels, DT Anterio Thompson, LB Harold Perkins Jr., OT Ethan Onianwa
Analysis: The Falcons also went through front office and coaching changes in the offseason, as Matt Ryan was first hired as the new president of football, and then Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach and Ian Cunningham as the new general manager. With new members in the front office and coaching staff, they also built out their roster – signing 18 players in free agency.
New York Giants
Additions: QB Brandon Allen, OL Daniel Faalele, OL Lucas Patrick, LB Cam Jones, LS Zach Triner, DL Sam Roberts, DB Elijah Campbell, WR Darnell Mooney, S Jason Pinnock, WR Calvin Austin III, P Jordan Stout, CB Greg Newsome II, S Ar'Darius Washington, TE Isaiah Likely, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Tremaine Edmunds, K Jason Sanders
Losses: LB Chris Board, P Jamie Gillan, OT James Hudson III, LB Bobby Okereke
Re-signed/Extended: WR Ryan Miller, OL Joshua Ezeudu, LB Zaire Barnes, OL Aaron Stinnie, CB Art Green, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Evan Neal, WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Micah McFadden, OLB Caleb Murphy, WR Gunner Olszewski
Draft Class: LB/Edge Arvell Reese, T Francis Mauigoa, CB Colton Hood, WR Malachi Fields, DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, G J.C. Davis, LB Jack Kelly
Analysis: The Giants also went through major staffing changes, as John Harbaugh was hired as their head coach and three new coordinators under Harbaugh. Alongside their coaching staff changes, the Giants overhauled their group of specialists, bringing in K Jason Sanders, P Jordan Stout and LS Zach Triner.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., DL Ruke Orhorhoro
Losses: DL Maason Smith, TE Johnny Mundt, RB Travis Etienne Jr., WR Dyami Brown, DT Austin Johnson, LB Devin Lloyd, CB Greg Newsome II, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, WR Tim Patrick, DE Dawuane Smoot, S Andrew Wingard
Re-signed/Extended: CB Montaric Brown, LB Dennis Gardeck, TE Quintin Morris, CB Keith Taylor, CB Christian Braswell, RB DeeJay Dallas, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Travon Walker
Draft Class: TE Nate Boerkircher, DT Albert Regis, G Emmanuel Pregnon, S Jalen Huskey, Edge Wesley Williams, TE Tanner Koziol, WR Josh Cameron, WR CJ Williams, Edge Zach Durfee, LB Parker Hughes
Analysis: The Jaguars' main moves during the offseason came more from re-signing their own players than bringing in outside talent in free agency. They also extended Walker to a four-year contract extension, solidifying him as a key piece of their defensive line for the next four seasons. The Jaguars then also made 10 selections in the draft across positions to fill in their roster with young talent – even without having a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
New York Jets
Additions: LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DT David Onyemata, DT T'Vondre Sweat, K Cade York, G Dylan Parham, S Dane Belton, DB Nahshon Wright, DE Joseph Ossai, DL Kingsley Enagbare, QB Geno Smith
Losses: QB Justin Fields, LB Quincy Williams, DE Jermaine Johnson, LG John Simpson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR John Metchie III
Re-signed/Extended: OT Chukwuma Okorafor, S Andre Cisco, LB Mykal Walker, OL Max Mitchell, OL Xavier Newman, FB Andrew Beck, RB Kene Nwangwu, RB Breece Hall
Draft Class: Edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper Jr., CB D'Angelo Ponds, DT Darrell Jackson Jr., QB Cade Klubnik, G Anez Cooper, S VJ Payne
Analysis: In the early stages of free agency, the Jets retooled their defensive line, linebacker/edge positions and the secondary, as well as addressed needs offensively with the acquisition of QB Geno Smith and signing G Dylan Parham to bolster the offensive line. Their draft class added talent to numerous positions across the roster, particularly to the tight end room and receiving corps that didn't see much change during free agency. One of their biggest moves during the offseason came in signing Hall to a multi-year extension, cementing him as a key piece of the offense for years to come.
Carolina Panthers
Additions: LB Jaelan Phillips, QB Kenny Pickett, LB Devin Lloyd, C Luke Fortner, T Stone Forsythe, WR John Metchie III, LT Rasheed Walker, RB AJ Dillon, TE Feleipe Franks, OLB Nick Hampton, QB Will Grier
Losses: C Cade Mays, RB Rico Dowdle, DT A'Shawn Robinson, LB Christian Rozeboom, OL Austin Corbett, QB Andy Dalton
Re-signed/Extended: LS JJ Jansen, DE LaBryan Ray, CB Robert Rochell, WR David Moore, S Isaiah Simmons, OLB Thomas Incoom, CB Akayleb Evans, LB Claudin Cherelus, S Nick Scott, LB Trevis Gipson, TE James Mitchell, P Sam Martin, WR Jalen Coker, WR Brycen Tremayne
Draft Class: T Monroe Freeling, DT Lee Hunter, WR Chris Brazzell II, CB Will Lee III, C Sam Hecht, S Zakee Wheatley, LB Jackson Kuwatch
Analysis: The Panthers made moves early in free agency to address needs on their defense, agreeing to terms with Phillips and Lloyd on the first day of the negotiation period. They signed other free agents and retained a number of their own players to fill holds on their roster heading into the draft. They then used the draft to add talent and youth to both their offensive and defensive lines, as well as their receiving corps and secondary.
Las Vegas Raiders
Additions: G Spencer Burford, QB Kirk Cousins, LB Nakobe Dean, K Matt Gay, FB Connor Heyward, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Jalen Nailor, LB Segun Olubi, DE Kwity Paye, LB Quay Walker, WR Dareke Young, CB Taron Johnson
Losses: QB Geno Smith
Re-signed/Extended: CB Eric Stokes, DE Malcolm Koonce, DT Thomas Booker IV, S Tristin McCollum, C Will Putnam, C/G Jordan Meredith, TE Ian Thomas
Draft Class: QB Fernando Mendoza, DB Treydan Stukes, DE Keyron Crawford, G Trey Zuhn III, CB Jermod McCoy, RB Mike Washington Jr., S Dalton Johnson, CB Hezekiah Masses, WR Malik Benson, DT Brandon Cleveland
Analysis: The Raiders saw a plethora of change, both in a new coaching staff and across their roster. Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak as their head coach and welcomed in a new coaching staff. They brought in notable additions to their offensive line in Burford and Linderbaum, and retooled their linebacker room with Dean, Walker and Olubi. They addressed the need for another edge rusher in Paye and added speed to the receiver room in Nailor. The Raiders then held the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and selected Mendoza, landing them their quarterback for the future and rounding out the room.
Baltimore Ravens
Additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, G/C Jovaughn Gwyn, G John Simpson, S Jaylinn Hawkings, TE Durham Smythe, C Danny Pinter
Losses: LB Chandler Martin, WR Tylan Wallace, S Alohi Gilman, LB Jake Hummel, DE Dre'Mont Jones, TE Charlie Kolar, TE Isaiah Likely, C Tyler Linderbaum, RB Keaton Mitchell, DE David Ojabo, FB Patrick Ricard, P Jordan Stout, S Ar'Darius Washington
Re-signed/Extended: DE Carl Jones Jr., C Corey Bullock, WR Dayton Wade, DL C.J. Okoye, CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Tyler Huntley
Draft Class: G Olaivavega Ioane, Edge Zion Young, WR Ja'Kobi Lane, WR Elijah Sarratt, TE Mattew Hibner, CB Chandler Rivers, TE Josh Cuevas, RB Adam Randall, P Ryan Eckley, DL Rayshaun Benny, G Evan Beerntsen
Analysis: The Ravens also went through a coaching change during the offseason, hiring Jesse Minter as the next head coach in Baltimore. They then made waves in free agency, landing Hendrickson from a division opponent – and who was one of the most productive pass rushers available in this year's free agent market. They added an 11-person draft class, with toughness, physicality and versatility as the key traits Minter valued in the class.
New Orleans Saints
Additions: G David Edwards, RB Travis Etienne Jr., TE Noah Fant, P Ryan Wright, LB Kaden Elliss, DT John Ridgeway III, RB Ty Chandler, OL Dillon Radunz, CB Martin Emerson Jr., Edge Anfernee Jennings, QB Zach Wilson
Losses: P Kai Kroeger, LB Demario Davis
Re-signed/Extended: DE Chris Rumph II, S Terrell Burgess
Draft Class: WR Jordyn Tyson, DT Christen Miller, TE Oscar Delp, G Jeremiah Wright, WR Bryce Lance, S Lorenzo Styles Jr., KR Barion Brown, CB TJ Hall
Analysis: The Saints made a splash in free agency, landing Etienne to add to the backfield that features RB Alvin Kamara. Then through the draft, in which the Saints selected eight players, they added offensive pop to give support to QB Tyler Shough as well as speed on both sides of the ball.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Additions: P Cameron Johnston, OT Jack Driscoll, LB Cole Holcomb, DT Esezi Otomewo, RB Rico Dowdle, CB Jamel Dean, WR Michael Pittman Jr., DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, S Jaquan Brisker, C Ryan McCollum, OL Brock Hoffman, RB Travis Homer
Losses: RB Kenneth Gainwell, S Miles Kilbrew, WR Calvin Austin III
Re-signed/Extended: DT Cameron Heyward, CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Draft Class: T Max Iheanachor, WR Germie Bernard, QB Drew Allar, CB Daylen Everette, G Gennings Dunker, WR Kaden Wetjen, TE Riley Nowakowski, DE Gabe Rubio, S Robert Spears-Jennings, RB Eli Heidenreich
Analysis: Another team that saw changes to the coaching staff, with the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach. Then in free agency, they addressed the need for offensive playmakers with Dowdle and Pittman and help in the secondary with Dean. They signed Heyward, who has been a mainstay for Pittsburgh's defense for his entire 25-year career, to a new contract. Then their 10-person draft class included seven offensive players, while adding depth to their defensive line and secondary.
Houston Texans
Additions: P Kai Kroeger, RB David Montgomery, G Wyatt Teller, TE Foster Moreau, C/G Evan Brown, T Braden Smith, DE Dominique Robinson, LB Jake Hummel, DE Logan Hall, S Reed Blankenship, RB Evan Hull, TE Foster Moreau, LB Marte Mapu
Losses: T Tytus Howard
Re-signed/Extended: DT Sheldon Rankins, DT Naquan Jones, S M.J. Stewart, LB E.J. Speed, TE Dalton Schultz, G Ed Ingram, DE Danielle Hunter, T Trent Brown, Edge Will Anderson Jr., LB Azeez Al-Shaair, K Ka'imi Fairbairn
Draft Class: G Keylan Rutledge, DT Kayden McDonald, TE Marlin Klein, G Febechi Nwaiwu, LB Wade Woodaz, S Kamari Ramsey, WR Lewis Bond, LB Aiden Fisher
Analysis: The Texans used a bulk of free agency to extend a number of their own players, bringing back key members on both sides of the ball. They also made three trades for Kroeger, Mapu and Montgomery to add a specialist, an additional linebacker and a key piece to the backfield.
Tennessee Titans
Additions: WR K.J. Osborn, RB Michael Carter, QB Hendon Hooker, LB Mohamoud Diabate, T Austin Deculus, S Tony Adams, TE Kylen Granson, OLB Jacob Martin, DE Malik Herring, DL Solomon Thomas, QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, TE Daniel Bellinger, CB Joshua Williams, P Tommy Townsend, Edge Jermaine Johnson, CB Cor'Dale Flott, DL John Franklin-Myers, G Cordell Volson, CB Alontae Taylor, C Austin Schlottmann, DT Jordan Elliott
Losses: DT T'Vondre Sweat
Re-signed/Extended: LS Morgan Cox, WR Lance McCutchen, RB Julius Chestnut, S Jerrick Reed II, K Joey Slye, WR Bryce Oliver
Draft Class: WR Carnell Tate, Edge Keldric Faulk, LB Anthony Hill Jr., G Fernando Carmona, RB Nicholas Singleton, DT Jackie Marshall, C Pat Coogan, TE Jaren Kanak
Analysis: The last opponent for the Browns that also had a coaching change, as the Titans hired Robert Saleh as their head coach. They then made a number of moves in free agency to address positions across the roster, signing 22 players in free agency. They added a top target for QB Cam Ward with the addition of Robinson and filled a hole at defensive tackle with Franklin-Myers. They also bolstered their secondary with Taylor and Flott.