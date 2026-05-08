Observations from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp

Additional tryout players

"Well, in order for us to function, we have to invite some guys in just to make sure we can practice without wearing down the other guys," Monken said. "But I think it's awesome for them to get in here and have an opportunity to showcase their ability. And they've certainly got to get up to speed, but it is difficult in team settings with invited guys because for those guys, you're not giving them iPads. We haven't Zoomed with them, so really, they come in a little bit blind. So, it is difficult from that end of it, but ultimately, we expect that we just want to see them move around and see their skill set."