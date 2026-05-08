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Rookie Mini Camp

Observations from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp

A first look at the rookie offensive linemen and other draft picks on Day 1 of practice

May 08, 2026 at 06:27 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Day1Observations_5.8.26

As the Browns 2026 draft class, undrafted free agent signings and tryout players walked off the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time in their helmets and jerseys, they wrapped up their first full day of rookie minicamp.

For Day 1 with their 10 draft picks and new additions to the roster, head coach Todd Monken was pleased with what his players showcased on the field.

"We've been able to Zoom with the players that we had signed or drafted," Monken said. "So, there was probably half the group that was a little more advanced than the second group. So, some of the things we did this morning in a walk – meetings and walk [through] – then coming out was a little bit easier for that first group. But first and foremost, I thought the effort was outstanding, and we stayed off the ground for the most part, which is half the battle. Took the helmets off a couple of times just to slow them down a little bit. But I mean, it was great to get out here with the guys."

Here are the main notes and observations from the first day of rookie minicamp.

First look at the offensive line

As the rookies, undrafted free agents and tryout players took to the practice field for Friday's practice, they broke into position groups to work through individual drills. The offensive line – which included draft picks OT Spencer Fano, C Parker Brailsford and OT Austin Barber– focused on blocking technique in their individual periods.

Then during the first 11-on-11 team period, the first offensive line group featured Fano at left tackle, Brailsford at center and Barber at right tackle.

"It's unique in the fact that we've got like our first group that goes out there is you're talking about three draft picks," Monken said. "I was extremely pleased with everybody that was out there, especially those guys."

2026 Browns Rookie Minicamp Day 1

Check out action of all the Browns rookies from the practice fields and weight room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for rookie minicamp.

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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Joseph Royer (18) and Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joseph Royer (18) and Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Phillip Dunnam (27) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Phillip Dunnam (27) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Joshuah Moten (37) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Joshuah Moten (37) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Braxton Fely (99) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Braxton Fely (99) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Braxton Fely (99) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Braxton Fely (99) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Carter Hewitt (92) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Carter Hewitt (92) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Malcolm Bell (33) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Malcolm Bell (33) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Taniela Latu (42) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Taniela Latu (42) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The 2026 Rookie Class during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The 2026 Rookie Class during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
The 2026 Rookie Class during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The 2026 Rookie Class during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Joshuah Moten (37) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Joshuah Moten (37) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker James Conway (51) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker James Conway (51) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Joshuah Moten (37) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Joshuah Moten (37) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Nate Evans (43) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Nate Evans (43) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (38) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (38) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reid Carrico (35) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Reid Carrico (35) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Malcolm Bell (33) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Malcolm Bell (33) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
The first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Bradley Weaver (98) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Bradley Weaver (98) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Linebacker James Conway (51) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker James Conway (51) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano's helmet during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano's helmet during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joseph Royer (18) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (38) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (38) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Caden Prieskorn (88) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Caden Prieskorn (88) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Nate Evans (43) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Nate Evans (43) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Davon Booth (29) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) and Cornerback Malcolm Bell (33) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) and Cornerback Malcolm Bell (33) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (66) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (66) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Trent Hendrick (56) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Trent Hendrick (56) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (97) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Taniela Latu (42) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Taniela Latu (42) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Jack Conley (67) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (47) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The wide receivers during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The wide receivers during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (66) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (66) during a workout on the first day of Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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QB Taylen Green in team drills

While the Browns brought in one quarterback on tryout in Bryson Barnes, sixth-round pick Taylen Green led the way under center. Green kicked off the reps in both 11-on-11 periods and the 7-on-7 period.

"I think he's carried over the Zoom meetings to this morning's meetings and then walk[through]," Monken said. "He operated the offense pretty well, I mean, for someone who hadn't been a part of it. Eyes weren't always in the right spot, but you can see a couple of times some of the things he can do with his feet when plays break down. So that's exciting to see."

During the first 11-on-11 period, Green connected with WR KC Concepcion on a deep pass downfield. He also found RB Ahmani Marshall for two passes, and a third to TE Joe Royer. Barnes also took reps during the 11-on-11 period, in which he connected with tryout invitee TE Jyrin Johnson down the sideline, and handed the ball off twice to undrafted free agent signing RB Davon Booth.

In the next 7-on-7 period, Green completed multiple passes to WR Denzel Boston, TE Caden Prieskorn, WR Jalen Reagor, WR Luke Floriea and Royer.

Then in the final 11-on-11 period of practice, Green showcased his own speed as he held onto the ball and took off down the sideline as the play broke down on one of his reps. He also had a shuffle pass to Marshall and connected with tryout player WR Aaron Anderson on another rep. Barnes closed out the reps for the day by completing a short pass to Booth, a shuffle pass to Marshall and two more throws to tryout player WR Daejon Reynolds and Booth.

Additional tryout players

The Browns brought in an additional 25 tryout players for rookie minicamp, in which they have the chance to compete for a potential roster spot.

"Well, in order for us to function, we have to invite some guys in just to make sure we can practice without wearing down the other guys," Monken said. "But I think it's awesome for them to get in here and have an opportunity to showcase their ability. And they've certainly got to get up to speed, but it is difficult in team settings with invited guys because for those guys, you're not giving them iPads. We haven't Zoomed with them, so really, they come in a little bit blind. So, it is difficult from that end of it, but ultimately, we expect that we just want to see them move around and see their skill set."

One of those players is Reagor, who was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reagor has spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Eagles, Vikings, Patriots and Chargers over his career.

"Obviously we want to take a look at Jalen," Monken said. "He does have a skill set, and I thought he did a great job today."

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