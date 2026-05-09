Observations from Day 2 of Browns rookie minicamp

7-on-7 period

The Browns had one 7-on-7 period in between 11-on-11, and during that period both Green and Barnes took shots down the field early on. Green threw a deep pass to Boston, who caught the pass close to the sideline to stay inbounds.

"You can see his catch radius," Monken said of Boston. "That's what you can see. He does have quick feet. Getting off the line of scrimmage, you can see that. Again, does a really good job getting in and out of breaks for someone with his length. It's hard because with a couple ACT periods where you're not really throwing it, guys don't really get a ton of opportunities like today, really him and KC (Concepcion) didn't get a lot of opportunities, which is just fine. But seeing him move around, you can really see his skill set."

Green also connected with Concepcion on a medium pass in the middle of the field and found tryout player TE Jyrin Johnson for a completed pass.

Barnes also threw a deep pass downfield to undrafted free agent signing WR Kole Wilson, who dove and caught the ball for the completion. He also connected with TE Carsen Ryan and tryout player WR Aaron Anderson for completed passes.

The defense also made a few plays of their own during 7-on-7. Second-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren broke up a pass Green intended for Royer.

"(McNeil-Warren is) long, fast, anticipating, being physical, got unbelievable range again," Monken said. "He's another one of those guys that has a smile on his face every day, loves football. It's what we saw when we met with him at the combine, when he came here. Like I think the sky's the limit. He wants to be an elite football player, and he goes about it the right way every day."