Takeaways from the Browns' 2026 slate of games | Schedule Release

The Browns' 2026 regular season schedule is officially out, so we're taking a look at the five biggest takeaways from the 17-game slate.
Home opener in Week 3
Browns fans will have much to look forward when Week 3 rolls around, as the Browns return to Huntington Bank Field for the home opener on Sept. 27. They will host the Panthers for the first home game of the season.
The Browns and Panthers last faced one another in the regular season in 2022, when Cleveland beat Carolina 26-24. They have played one another seven times since 1999, with the Panthers having a 4-3 all-time record against the Browns. The two teams also met in the preseason in 2025, holding a joint practice before kicking off the preseason in Charlotte.
Primetime game for Week 4
The Browns are back in a primetime slot this season, as they will host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. It is also the first divisional matchup of the season.
"There's nothing like getting a primetime home game, let alone when you end up with a rival within the division that completely kicks it up a notch. So, we're excited, especially that early in the year," head coach Todd Monken said.
The Browns and Steelers last met in primetime during the 2024 season, when Cleveland hosted Pittsburgh on Thursday night in Week 12. The Browns beat the Steelers 24-19 in a snow game.
Overall, the Browns have been successful in Thursday night primetime games. They have won their last nine home Thursday night games, including four wins against the Steelers during that span. The Browns are 10-2 all-time at home on Thursday night.
Three-game road stretch mid-season
The Browns have a unique challenge in the middle portion of the season, as they play three consecutive road games. They will travel to face the Titans in Week 7 on Oct. 25, the Steelers in Week 8 on Nov. 1 and the Saints in Week 9 on Nov. 8.
That three-game road stretch rounds out their six road games in the first nine weeks of the season. The heavy road slate in the early portion of the season also features a matchup against a playoff team from 2025 in the Jaguars in Week 1 and a divisional matchup against the Steelers in Week 8 – the middle of those three consecutive road games.
Bye Week arrives Week 11
The Browns have one of the later bye weeks this season, slated for in Week 11. They will play 10 games in the first stretch of the season before the bye.
When the bye week does roll around, Week 11 will be time for rest for the Browns and allow the team to gauge where they are as a team just over the halfway point of the season. It will also give Cleveland a chance to prepare for the last seven games of the season that features matchups with three division opponents and four home games.
Home slate in back half of the season
In the final eight games of the season, the Browns will have five home games – including four consecutive home games.
Their home stretch begins in Week 10 when they host the Texans on Nov. 15. Then after returning from the bye week in Week 11, the Browns will have three straight home games. They will host the Raiders in Week 12 on Nov. 29, the Bengals in Week 13 on Dec. 6 and the Falcons in Week 14 on Dec. 13.
This stretch of home games will feature a matchup against a 2025 playoff team in the Texans, a meeting with the first-overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza when the Raiders come to town and a divisional matchup against QB Joe Burrow.
"With that four-game stretch, we can make a move and really build momentum into those other divisional games at the end of the year," Monken said.
They will finish out the home slate of the season in Week 17 when they host the Colts on Jan. 3. Cleveland and Indianapolis last played one another during the 2023 season, in which the Browns beat the Colts 39-38 in Indianapolis. The two teams have faced off 36 times, dating back to 1950, with the Browns holding a 19-17 lead in the all-time series.
The Browns' 2026 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery.