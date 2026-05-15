Takeaways from the Browns' 2026 slate of games | Schedule Release

Bye Week arrives Week 11

The Browns have one of the later bye weeks this season, slated for in Week 11. They will play 10 games in the first stretch of the season before the bye.

When the bye week does roll around, Week 11 will be time for rest for the Browns and allow the team to gauge where they are as a team just over the halfway point of the season. It will also give Cleveland a chance to prepare for the last seven games of the season that features matchups with three division opponents and four home games.

Home slate in back half of the season

In the final eight games of the season, the Browns will have five home games – including four consecutive home games.

Their home stretch begins in Week 10 when they host the Texans on Nov. 15. Then after returning from the bye week in Week 11, the Browns will have three straight home games. They will host the Raiders in Week 12 on Nov. 29, the Bengals in Week 13 on Dec. 6 and the Falcons in Week 14 on Dec. 13.

This stretch of home games will feature a matchup against a 2025 playoff team in the Texans, a meeting with the first-overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza when the Raiders come to town and a divisional matchup against QB Joe Burrow.

"With that four-game stretch, we can make a move and really build momentum into those other divisional games at the end of the year," Monken said.