Cleveland Browns celebrate local teams competing on global stage at NFL FLAG Championships

CLEVELAND – July 23, 2026 – The NFL FLAG Championships, the largest youth flag football tournament in the world, will bring together the game's next generation of stars, with 10 teams representing the Cleveland Browns set to compete on the global stage.

This year's NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will take place on July 23-26 and will feature more than 350 girls and boys teams from across the globe, making it the biggest tournament in the event's history.

The following teams from the Cleveland Browns region have earned the opportunity to compete at the NFL FLAG Championships:

YYFFA (Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association) Penguins, 8u – Youngstown, Ohio

– Youngstown, Ohio Apex Predator 10u Flag Football Club, 10u – Macomb, Mich.

– Macomb, Mich. Turf Legends, 10uRec – Avon, Ohio

– Avon, Ohio BRAVE Performance, 10uG – Macomb County, Mich.

– Macomb County, Mich. Turf Legends, 12u – Avon, Ohio

– Avon, Ohio Turf Legends, 12uRec – Avon, Ohio

– Avon, Ohio YYFFA Penguins, 12uG – Youngstown, Ohio

– Youngstown, Ohio GLFFL (Great Lakes Flag Football League) Stealth, 14u – Ypsilanti, Michigan

– Ypsilanti, Michigan YYFFA Penguins, 14uG – Youngstown, Ohio

– Youngstown, Ohio YYFFA Penguins, HS Girls – Youngstown, Ohio

"Flag football continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and watching these local teams earn a spot on the national stage is incredible," said Cleveland Browns Manager of Youth Football Hannah Lee. "These 10 teams represent the work happening in our communities every day through Browns Flag In-Schools, our Girls High School Flag Football programming, and the countless coaches and families who show up for these kids. We couldn't be prouder to see them compete at the NFL FLAG Championships."

For the first time, the tournament will take place in Westfield, Indiana, at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus, a premier 400+ acre complex featuring more than 30 multi-purpose fields in the Indianapolis metro area. Families and fans can register for free entry to the NFL FLAG Championships by downloading the NFL OnePass app or visiting NFLFlag.com/championships. Every adult must register, and each registrant may include up to five children per entry.

ESPN will provide live coverage of the tournament, bringing the excitement of youth flag football to fans everywhere. Starting Friday, July 24, through the championship games on Sunday, July 26, games will be available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ and the ESPN app, with select games also available on Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and YouTube. Games will also be available in select international markets.

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, with approximately 20 million players worldwide. NFL FLAG youth leagues continue to expand access and participation, with more than 830,000 players across over 2,000 leagues nationwide. The sport is now offered at a high school level in 40 states and jurisdictions, and the NCAA has recently taken important steps toward establishing women's flag football as a championship sport.

Additionally, the NFL is partnering with TMRW Sports to develop and operate a professional flag football league for women and men, with the league expected to launch ahead of the sport's Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The Cleveland Browns' support for these teams reflects the organization's broader, long-term investment in growing flag football at every level across Northeast Ohio. Through programs such as LEGENDS Clinics, Jr. Browns Flag, Rookie Tackle, and Browns Flag In-Schools, the Browns cater to various age groups and skill levels focusing on developing athletic abilities while teaching important life skills such as discipline, communication, and leadership. The Browns were also vital in getting girls high school flag football sanctioned as a varsity sport for 2026-2027 spring season, growing the program to120 teams across Northeast and Central Ohio. The Browns' commitment extends beyond the field as well, from coach education partnerships to field projects, which has brought 17 new synthetic turf fields to communities across the region since 2016 and 19 total fields installed by the fall of 2026.

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