Browns hire Ryan Grigson, promote Chris Cooper

The Cleveland Browns have hired Ryan Grigson as Senior Football Advisor and promoted Chris Cooper to Senior Vice President of Football Administration.

Grigson re-joins the organization for a third stint after previously serving as Senior Football Advisor (2020-21) and Senior Personnel Executive (2017). Most recently, Grigson spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel (2022-24) and Assistant General Manager (2025). Grigson is in his 28th season in an NFL front office and previously served as general manager for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-16. After inheriting a team that went 2-14 the previous year, he helped the Colts to three consecutive playoff appearances, two AFC South division titles and a 52-34 (.605) overall record (including playoff contests) during his tenure. Grigson spent 2004-11 with the Philadelphia Eagles, rising in rank from western regional scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel in his final two seasons. During that span, the Eagles advanced to the postseason five times, including a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX. Grigson also spent five seasons with the St. Louis Rams as national scout (1999-00) and area scout (2001-03). During his tenure, the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVI. A graduate of Purdue, Grigson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft.