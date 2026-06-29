Browns hire Ryan Grigson, promote Chris Cooper

The Cleveland Browns have hired Ryan Grigson as Senior Football Advisor and promoted Chris Cooper to Senior Vice President of Football Administration.
Grigson re-joins the organization for a third stint after previously serving as Senior Football Advisor (2020-21) and Senior Personnel Executive (2017). Most recently, Grigson spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel (2022-24) and Assistant General Manager (2025). Grigson is in his 28th season in an NFL front office and previously served as general manager for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-16. After inheriting a team that went 2-14 the previous year, he helped the Colts to three consecutive playoff appearances, two AFC South division titles and a 52-34 (.605) overall record (including playoff contests) during his tenure. Grigson spent 2004-11 with the Philadelphia Eagles, rising in rank from western regional scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel in his final two seasons. During that span, the Eagles advanced to the postseason five times, including a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX. Grigson also spent five seasons with the St. Louis Rams as national scout (1999-00) and area scout (2001-03). During his tenure, the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVI. A graduate of Purdue, Grigson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft.
Cooper is entering his 13th season with the Browns and served as Vice President of Football Administration for the previous seven. He initially joined the club as director of football administration in 2014. Cooper works closely with Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, as well as the coaching and player personnel staffs, to reach and execute player contracts, manage the team's salary cap and oversee areas related to the Browns' relationship with the NFL and NFLPA. His expanded role will include overseeing Security and Football Information Systems. Cooper has played a key role in the team's efforts to build its roster, including negotiating contracts with players and their representatives for rookies, free agents and members of the active roster. Before joining the Browns, Cooper served six seasons with NFL headquarters in New York, where he aided the league's management council in a variety of capacities from 2008-14. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as a law clerk in 2008. A native of Sparta, N.J., Cooper received his bachelor's degree in sociology from Virginia before securing his JD degree from Brooklyn Law School.