St. Ignatius High School to host Avon High School in Week One matchup at Huntington Bank Field

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have announced that St. Ignatius High School will host Avon High School at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday, August 20 at 7 p.m. This marks the second meeting between the two teams at Huntington Bank Field, following Avon's 42-21 win when the Wildcats visited on August 23, 2024.

St. Ignatius will be making its eighth appearance at the home of the Cleveland Browns. The Wildcats first played at the stadium in 2010, facing Lake Catholic High School. Avon High School has played at Huntington Bank Field two times previously, this upcoming match up marking their third appearance at the stadium.

"We have been fortunate and blessed to partner with the Cleveland Browns and play at Huntington Bank Field," says St. Ignatius Athletic Director Rory Fitzpatrick. The experiences and memories created for our young men, not only competing on the field, but also having our students cheering them on from the stands, are priceless. We are excited to kick off the season from the shores of Lake Erie."

Tickets will be sold through HomeTown Ticketing, which will be posted on the St. Ignatius Athletics website.

Additionally, the game will be streamed on BOXCAST. For fans who are interested in suite options, please reach out to the Browns Ticketing department at 440-891-5050 or tickets@clevelandbrowns.com.