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Browns' 2026 rookie class kicks off Browns Youth Football Camps

Nearly 250 total athletes participated in the three days of youth football camp

Jun 16, 2026 at 12:41 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston stood in the middle of the huddle surrounded by his team of 4th and 5th graders, he coached them on their next play. They lined up, and Boston threw the ball to one of the athletes who ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Browns' 2026 rookie class kicked off the first of three days of the Browns Youth Football Camps, presented by University Hospitals. Over the course of three days, nearly 250 athletes in grades 2-8 participated in age-appropriate drills and stations focused on football fundamentals, including passing, catching, agility and defensive skills.

"It was super fun," Boston said. "Just remembering when I was that age and I came to one of these camps and having the players pour into me at that time was great. So, being able to come and give back to the kids and run around and throw them the football, throw them touchdowns, do celebrations with them, it was a great time. And I think they enjoyed it as well."

Camp instruction was also led by experienced coaches at the youth, high school and collegiate level, and supported by Browns staff, creating a safe, high‑energy environment that emphasizes skill development, teamwork and confidence.

Broken up into groups on the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, the rookie class split up to work with the athletes. LB Justin Jefferson, WR KC Concepcion, WR Aaron Anderson, CB Michael Coats Jr., LB Reid Carrico, WR Kole Wilson and CB Nate Evans worked with 2nd and 3rd graders in circuit and football drills.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, QB Taylen Green, DE Tyreak Sapp, S Zion Washington, RB Davon Booth and Boston coached the 4th and 5th graders in flag football games. They each celebrated with their teams as athletes made plays on both sides of the ball.

OT Spencer Fano, C Parker Brailsford, TE Joe Royer, OT Austin Barber, TE Carsen Ryan, P Wes Pahl, T Izavion Miller, DE Logan Fano, RB TJ Harden and DE Khordae Sydnor guided their groups through agility and football drills, encouraging each athlete as they competed.

The Browns remain committed to advancing youth football through accessible programming that helps young athletes build a love for the game while creating lasting memories. As the rookies continue settling into the NFL, their participation in the youth football camps served as one of the early touchpoints with the community and the work the Browns do to advance youth football in Northeast Ohio.

"To me, NFL players were always superheroes growing up, so for these kids to be able to meet NFL players and know that they're just people too, and to know that that's something that they could do, it's really cool," Fano said. "To be able to go out and hang out with these kids, it was awesome."

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com/community/youth-football to learn more about the many ways to get your athlete involved in Browns Youth Football programming.

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