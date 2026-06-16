Browns' 2026 rookie class kicks off Browns Youth Football Camps

As Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston stood in the middle of the huddle surrounded by his team of 4th and 5th graders, he coached them on their next play. They lined up, and Boston threw the ball to one of the athletes who ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Browns' 2026 rookie class kicked off the first of three days of the Browns Youth Football Camps, presented by University Hospitals. Over the course of three days, nearly 250 athletes in grades 2-8 participated in age-appropriate drills and stations focused on football fundamentals, including passing, catching, agility and defensive skills.

"It was super fun," Boston said. "Just remembering when I was that age and I came to one of these camps and having the players pour into me at that time was great. So, being able to come and give back to the kids and run around and throw them the football, throw them touchdowns, do celebrations with them, it was a great time. And I think they enjoyed it as well."