Cleveland Browns Foundation announces 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipients

As Browns alumni Hanford Dixon shared a message of congratulations to the 2026 recipients of the Marion Motley Scholarship, he presented each with a customized jersey to celebrate the moment.
As the Marion Motley Scholarship winners, Robert Bonchak and Jaeden Dancy will each receive a $10,000 scholarship to continue their education from the Cleveland Browns Foundation in partnership with College Now of Greater Cleveland.
"It's one of the best days of the year," Chief Success Officer at College Now of Greater Cleveland Bob Durham said. "I've been doing this for 17 years with the Browns, and the way the Browns treat these students, it really makes an experience. First off, the money is very important, but then to also to let them know what they've accomplished really matters. People are taking notice of what they've done, and students need all the support they can get. Cost of school just keeps going higher and higher and higher. So, the generosity of the Cleveland Browns Foundation is truly impactful for these students."
The Marion Motley Scholarship honors former Browns fullback and linebacker Marion Motley, who overcame many obstacles to break ground as one of the first African American players in the NFL and played with the Browns from 1946-53.
The Canton, Ohio, native became the second African American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968. He was also a charter member of the Cleveland Browns Legends program in 2001 and was enshrined in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor's inaugural class of 2010.
The Marion Motley Scholarship was established during the 2005-06 school year and has provided more than $420,000 to 42 students from the Cleveland area since its inception, including this year's recipients, many of whom are first-generation college attendees. The scholarship is a four-year, renewable scholarship in the amount of $2,500 per year.
For each cycle of the scholarship, Northeast Ohio high school seniors who are pursuing higher education are encouraged to apply. A panel that is comprised of College Now of Greater Cleveland and Cleveland Browns staff, and Browns Alumni decide the recipients.
"When you get a chance to read some of the stories about these kids and the background on them is just so moving, it's so touching," Dixon said. "And some of it just brings me back to me when I was a kid, and I know that's a long time ago, but bringing me back when I grew up in Mobile, Alabama. But just so excited for them and can't wait to watch and follow their journey from here on out."
Get to know the 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipients.
Robert Bonchak
Bonchak first heard of the Marion Motley Scholarship through a scholarship resource created by the high school counselors at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin. He researched both Marion Motley and the history of the scholarship before reaching out to his counselor to see if he would be eligible to apply.
After encouragement from his counselor, Bonchak submitted his application. When he first learned he was a semi-finalist for the scholarships and interviewed, he was excited about the opportunity. Then, when he received the news that he officially was one of the scholarship recipients, his gratitude was two-fold.
"I was blown away. My grandparents were extremely happy and proud, and just made me happy to make them proud," Bonchak said.
In his application, Bonchak shared the adversity he faced throughout his life, and the role his grandparents played in his childhood. His grandfather continued to encourage Bonchak during his high school years, supporting him in his academics and his athletic achievements in track. When Bonchak visited CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as part of being named a recipient of the Marion Motley Scholarship, his grandfather accompanied him.
"He's been a Browns fan since way more than I can remember. If you look at our basement, it's still full of memorabilia and Browns stuff. And I know he's been dying to go here ever since he found out," Bonchak said. "It means the world especially because my application was all about him, and how much he's done for me and how much sacrifice it took for me to get to be here. Just to kind of see that play out, and kind of reward him a little bit for all the work that he did in my application and everything, it definitely meant the world to me."
Bonchak is attending The Ohio State University in the fall, with plans to major in exercise science and pursue a career in physical therapy. He is also planning to continue his education at Ohio State and earn his doctorate in physical therapy.
Jaeden Dancy
When Dancy first learned that he was a 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipient, he was in the middle of his shift at work. He stepped aside to call his mother and share the news, reflecting on his belief in himself and taking advantage of an opportunity with the support of his parents.
"Her being so supportive of my journey and the work that I put in, and her and my dad just keeping me on point and making sure that I'm doing the little things to take the steps towards excellence, it all paid off," Dancy said.
Dancy first heard of the Marion Motley Scholarship through one of his teachers at Walsh Jesuit High School, who encouraged him to apply. In his application, Dancy shared adversity he faced in becoming the first Black make student body president at Walsh. He also wrote about his desire to use business as a tool for economic empowerment and community development.
With the help of the scholarship, Dancy is attending the University of Michigan on a full-ride and plans to study business administration. He is exploring options for different career paths but wants to follow his passion for entrepreneurship and using business for social good.
"It just shows that history is still being written," Dancy said. "I wrote a little bit of my essay about how I was also the first Black male president in my school's history, and so to kind of continue that legacy, taking inspiration from the past and sports history and bringing that to life in my school community. And then taking that inspiration to know that history is written by those that are fearless, those that are confident and excited about what they're doing. And so, I mean, Marion Motley just being that inspiration, being that guide, that blueprint, and now I can take that on and live in that legacy."