Cleveland Browns Foundation announces 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipients

As Browns alumni Hanford Dixon shared a message of congratulations to the 2026 recipients of the Marion Motley Scholarship, he presented each with a customized jersey to celebrate the moment.

As the Marion Motley Scholarship winners, Robert Bonchak and Jaeden Dancy will each receive a $10,000 scholarship to continue their education from the Cleveland Browns Foundation in partnership with College Now of Greater Cleveland.

"It's one of the best days of the year," Chief Success Officer at College Now of Greater Cleveland Bob Durham said. "I've been doing this for 17 years with the Browns, and the way the Browns treat these students, it really makes an experience. First off, the money is very important, but then to also to let them know what they've accomplished really matters. People are taking notice of what they've done, and students need all the support they can get. Cost of school just keeps going higher and higher and higher. So, the generosity of the Cleveland Browns Foundation is truly impactful for these students."

The Marion Motley Scholarship honors former Browns fullback and linebacker Marion Motley, who overcame many obstacles to break ground as one of the first African American players in the NFL and played with the Browns from 1946-53.

The Canton, Ohio, native became the second African American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968. He was also a charter member of the Cleveland Browns Legends program in 2001 and was enshrined in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor's inaugural class of 2010.

The Marion Motley Scholarship was established during the 2005-06 school year and has provided more than $420,000 to 42 students from the Cleveland area since its inception, including this year's recipients, many of whom are first-generation college attendees. The scholarship is a four-year, renewable scholarship in the amount of $2,500 per year.

For each cycle of the scholarship, Northeast Ohio high school seniors who are pursuing higher education are encouraged to apply. A panel that is comprised of College Now of Greater Cleveland and Cleveland Browns staff, and Browns Alumni decide the recipients.

"When you get a chance to read some of the stories about these kids and the background on them is just so moving, it's so touching," Dixon said. "And some of it just brings me back to me when I was a kid, and I know that's a long time ago, but bringing me back when I grew up in Mobile, Alabama. But just so excited for them and can't wait to watch and follow their journey from here on out."