OHSAA set to host inaugural 2026 Girls Flag Football State Championship Tournament

The road to Canton starts now — and history is waiting.

On Saturday, May 16, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will take center stage as it hosts the inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship, bringing the best teams in Ohio to the birthplace of football. Eight elite high schools from across the state will compete in a one-day, high-energy tournament inside one of the sport's most iconic venues.

The path to Canton has been shaped through regional tournaments hosted by the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, with the top four teams from each region earning their place in the state championship. From here, it's simple: win and advance.

The momentum behind girls flag football in Ohio continues to surge. With 160 high schools now fielding teams, the sport's growth has been nothing short of remarkable. This championship represents a defining milestone — made possible through a powerful partnership between the Browns, Bengals, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and OHSAA — giving these athletes the opportunity to compete for the first-ever state title on one of football's biggest stages.

Inside the stadium, four fields will transform the venue into a fast-paced, electric atmosphere. Quarterfinal action begins at noon, building toward a can't-miss championship finale, which will be broadcast on Spectrum.