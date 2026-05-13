 Skip to main content
Advertising

Girls High School Flag Football

Presented by

OHSAA set to host inaugural 2026 Girls Flag Football State Championship Tournament

Eight elite teams collide at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in a one-day, winner-take-all showdown for the first-ever OHSAA state title

May 13, 2026 at 05:14 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
Article Graphic - 2026 OHSAA Girls Flag State Championship

The road to Canton starts now — and history is waiting.

On Saturday, May 16, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will take center stage as it hosts the inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship, bringing the best teams in Ohio to the birthplace of football. Eight elite high schools from across the state will compete in a one-day, high-energy tournament inside one of the sport's most iconic venues.

The path to Canton has been shaped through regional tournaments hosted by the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, with the top four teams from each region earning their place in the state championship. From here, it's simple: win and advance.

The momentum behind girls flag football in Ohio continues to surge. With 160 high schools now fielding teams, the sport's growth has been nothing short of remarkable. This championship represents a defining milestone — made possible through a powerful partnership between the Browns, Bengals, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and OHSAA — giving these athletes the opportunity to compete for the first-ever state title on one of football's biggest stages.

Inside the stadium, four fields will transform the venue into a fast-paced, electric atmosphere. Quarterfinal action begins at noon, building toward a can't-miss championship finale, which will be broadcast on Spectrum.

Be sure to review the bracket, as well as fan and spectator information, parking details, and other key event information ahead of the big day.

Bracket - 2026 OHSAA Girls Flag Football Championship (1)

Fan & Spectator Information

  • Date: Saturday, May 16
  • Time: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
  • Address: 1835 Harrison Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708
  • Parking: Honor Lot, Respect Lot
  • Entrance: Southwest Gate
  • Gates Open: 11 a.m.
  • Admission: Free (non-ticketed)
  • Concessions: Available for purchase
  • Merchandise: Available from E.A. Graphics
  • Game Format: Single-elimination tournament
FanSpectator Parking - 2026 OHSAA Girls Flag State Championship

For media interested in covering the event, please contact Tim Stried, Director of Media Relations, at tstried@ohsaa.org.

Related Content

news

Madison named 2026 Browns Girls High School Flag Football champion

Berkshire, Nordonia, Madison and Midview set to compete in inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

news

Browns to host fifth annual Browns Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament at the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium

The Cleveland Browns Girls High School Flag Football Program is presented by Gatorade

news

Browns set to host 2026 Northeast Ohio Girls Flag Football Championship Tournament

The tournament will take place on May 11 at The University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium

news

Cleveland Browns Girls HS Flag Coach of the Week returns for 2nd consecutive season

Winning coaches will receive $1,000 in funding to help support their girls high school flag football program

news

Browns kick off 2026 Girls High School Flag Football season with 120 schools participating and the first-ever sanctioned state championship tournament

The Cleveland Browns Girls High School Flag Football Program is presented by Gatorade and in association with Bridgestone

news

Cleveland Browns and Bridgestone set to host Girls Flag Football Field Day to empower future athletes

Register for Girls Flag Football Field Day on Jan. 27, 2026

news

Willoughby South helping to grow girls flag football at the NFL Flag Championships

Willoughby South represented the Browns at the annual tournament in Canton

news

Girls high school flag football officially sanctioned in Ohio

Over the last five years, the Browns played pivotal role in advocating for sanctioning of girls flag football in Ohio

news

Browns and Bengals growing the game with inaugural Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

Badin won the inaugural Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

news

Browns girls high school flag football teams to compete in inaugural Ohio Girls Flag Football State Championship

The tournament will take place on May 18 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio

news

Rayshon Banks named the 2025 Cleveland Browns Girls Flag Coach of the Year

Banks wears every hat to make an impact through flag football at Euclid

Advertising