Browns Give Back donates over $250,000 in football equipment to local high schools

"Any help in any way is always appreciated, and if you have the ability to make these relationships along the way that help you do that, there's no reason not to put yourself out there and try to help the kids," GlenOak High School assistant football coach Dugan May said. "Because it's for the kids. Try to give them everything they deserve, because they deserve everything. If you want them to perform amazing, you have to give them amazing things. You have to put them in the best position."