Browns Give Back and head coach Todd Monken create unique OTA experience for community guests

This spring, the Browns opened the doors to watching organized team activities (OTAs) in a way that created unforgettable memories for members of the Northeast Ohio community.

Working closely with head coach Todd Monken, the Browns Give Back team welcomed a variety of community groups to each OTA practice throughout the month of June, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience.

Throughout the OTA schedule, the Browns hosted students from the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network representing Oberlin City Schools, Norwalk City Schools, and Berea City Schools, including Marion Motley Scholarship recipients. The team also welcomed girls high school flag football athletes, Special Olympics athletes, local high school head football coaches through Coaches Corner, military service members, representatives from NASA, members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and Browns alumni during the annual Alumni BBQ.

"It puts everything in perspective for your players," Monken said. "I think whenever, as a reward for a group of people that want to come to practice, that reward was being around them where it's like, how cool is that. To come see our players, I think it puts it all in perspective and reminding them they're an NFL football player. The same thing comes if you take them to a hospital or see people that are less fortunate, I think it reminds them how fortunate we are in all aspects of our life. I think those groups allow them to reflect on how fortunate they are to be in the NFL."

Guests had the rare opportunity to watch closed team practices from the sidelines, offering an up-close look at the preparation and dedication that goes into an NFL season. Thanks to Monken's support, each group experienced much more than simply observing practice. Attendees were welcomed onto the sidelines and had the opportunity to break down the team's huddle at the conclusion of practice.

For many guests, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and the first opportunity of its kind. Whether celebrating students for their commitment to education, inspiring the next generation of football players and coaches, recognizing those who serve local communities or honoring Browns alumni, each OTA practice highlighted the organization's commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond the game.

This inaugural OTA community initiative reflects the Browns' ongoing dedication to bringing fans and community partners closer to the team while creating memorable experiences that strengthen connections throughout Northeast Ohio. Through the collaboration of Monken and Browns Give Back, the organization continues to demonstrate that the impact of the Browns extends far beyond the football field.

The Browns also welcomed alumni to an OTA practice in June, honoring players who spent time during their NFL careers with the Browns and connecting them with current members of the team.