Browns feel they've found their identity after offensive explosion in Baltimore

"Yeah, we were getting chunk plays. I thought Baker did a great job of getting the ball out of his hands," Bitonio said. "Chubb was making people miss and doing good things. It felt good. It felt like we were in a rhythm finally. It felt like we were getting first downs on drives. We did not have third downs [and 15] where we have to drop back and pass. We had that first one where it was not great, but after that, I felt like everything was kind of just moving."

That begins, of course, with the play of Chubb, who can keep defenses honest by gaining consistent yardage with each carry. We're not talking multiple 75-yard scampers for scores; we mean averaging 4 yards per carry or more.

He's done so in three of the first four games of this season, but Sunday was his first multiple-score game and also his first game in which he ripped off a run of 20 yards or more. That big play and consistent dedication to the ground game made him a legitimate force for which opposing defenses must prepare. That will complete the complementary task of football, opening chances in the passing game and allowing the Browns to build their passing game out of the run. The possibilities simply multiply.

"I think we set the standard in how we have success and obviously, starting up front," Mayfield said Thursday. "You talk about football, it starts up front with the offensive line and getting the run game going. That allows the receivers to have open lanes and play action. Anytime you can give Nick Chubb the ball like that, he is going to make a lot of plays. We have set the standard on what we need to do and how I need to play."

The Browns can't get there, though, unless each person takes care of his responsibility. The offensive line was much improved in Week 4, which benefitted the entire offense throughout the afternoon. From there, it's on the skilled position players to do their part.

This was the message Mayfield stressed Thursday.