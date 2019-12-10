Browns have 3 finalists at TE, O-Line on NFL's All-Time Team

DeLamielleure, a 2003 Hall of Fame inductee, is one of 15 finalists at guard who are vying for seven spots on the 100-man team. After seven years with the Bills, DeLamielleure joined the Browns in 1980 and played five seasons in Cleveland. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Browns and had six total throughout his career. DeLamielleure never missed a game until his 13th and final season.

Thomas, one of 16 tackle finalists vying for seven spots, started in 167 consecutive games and played 10,363 consecutive snaps before suffering a season-ending triceps injury in what would be his last NFL season. Thomas made 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro six times in a career that spanned from 2007-2017.