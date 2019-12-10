Browns have 3 finalists at TE, O-Line on NFL's All-Time Team

The Browns are once again well represented with three former players in this week's batch of finalists for the NFL's All-Time Team.
Cleveland has two offensive linemen and a tight end among the latest group of finalists, which were revealed late Monday. Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome is one of 12 in consideration for the five tight end spots while Hall of Fame guard Joe DeLamielleure and future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas are among the 40 offensive linemen vying for 18 spots.
The selections will be revealed Friday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
Newsome finished his storied Browns career as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (662) and receiving yards (7,980) for a tight end and remains the team's all-time leader in both categories. He had two 1,000-yard seasons (1981 and 1984) and made three Pro Bowls. He caught at least one pass in 152 consecutive games, a streak that stretched from 1979-1989. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.
DeLamielleure, a 2003 Hall of Fame inductee, is one of 15 finalists at guard who are vying for seven spots on the 100-man team. After seven years with the Bills, DeLamielleure joined the Browns in 1980 and played five seasons in Cleveland. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Browns and had six total throughout his career. DeLamielleure never missed a game until his 13th and final season.
Thomas, one of 16 tackle finalists vying for seven spots, started in 167 consecutive games and played 10,363 consecutive snaps before suffering a season-ending triceps injury in what would be his last NFL season. Thomas made 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro six times in a career that spanned from 2007-2017.
In the first installment of unveilings, the Browns accounted for two of the 12 running backs -- Jim Brown and Marion Motley -- to make the All-Time team. Legendary coach Paul Brown and former coach Bill Belichick were the first two of 10 coaches named to the team.