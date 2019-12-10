Nick Chubb a finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for 4th time this season

Dec 10, 2019 at 12:56 PM
Another week, another 100 yards for Nick Chubb and another chance to win FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Chubb is a finalist for the weekly award for a fourth time after rushing for 106 yards in Cleveland's 27-19 win over the Bengals. He won the honor Week 4 and was a finalist after his performances in Week 10 and 12.

Chubb's competition this week is Packers RB Aaron Jones and Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Chubb picked up 99 of his 106 yards in Sunday's second half. He got more than half on a single carry, when he ran for 57 yards on Cleveland's first drive of the second half. It marked the sixth time this season Chubb has cleared 100 yards and ensured he'd clear 75 scrimmage yards for the 13th straight week.

Chubb leads the NFL with 1,281 rushing yards, a total that ranks ninth for most by a Browns player in a single season.

Fans can vote for Chubb by clicking here.

