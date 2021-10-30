Browns host 12 U.S. Army Service Members through HONOR ROW 

On October 21, the Browns were proud to host 12 active-duty service members from the United States Army through our HONOR ROW program.
Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.
We were proud to honor Staff Sergeant Brandon Vines, Staff Sergeant William Kilgore, Staff Sergeant Cody Casey, Sergeant First Class Nicholas Camarillo, Staff Sergeant Magela Ledo-Onate, Staff Sergeant Stacy Maddrick, Sergeant Joseph Specht, Sergeant First Class Eugene Blow, Staff Sergeant Keith M. Cradlebaugh, Sergeant First Class Justin Rogerson, Sergeant First Class Daniel C. Meyer, and Staff Sergeant Ryan Prince.
The Browns thank them for their service to our country!