Browns host annual "Milk and Cookies with the Rookies" courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast

Alex Wright and David Bell enjoyed games and cookies courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast with over 70 kids at FirstEnergy Stadium to kickoff the Browns’ “10 Days of Giving”

Dec 07, 2022 at 01:10 PM
The Browns hosted their annual "Milk and Cookies with the Rookies" courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday to kickoff the holiday season and begin their annual "10 Days of Giving" celebration.

Browns rookies Alex Wright and David Bell each enjoyed games and cookies with over 70 kids between the ages of 5-12, with the kids being broken into two groups to compete in fun activities and build custom ornaments. Each rookie also participated in a Q&A with the kids as well.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photos: Milk & Cookies with the Rookies

The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted a Milk & Cookies with the Rookies event with the David Bell and Alex Wright

The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns and the American Dairy Association Mideast hosted Milk and Cookies with the Rookies on December 6, 2022 in the Draft Room of FirstEnergy Stadium.
