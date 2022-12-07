Browns host annual "Milk and Cookies with the Rookies" courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast

The Browns hosted their annual "Milk and Cookies with the Rookies" courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday to kickoff the holiday season and begin their annual "10 Days of Giving" celebration.
Browns rookies Alex Wright and David Bell each enjoyed games and cookies with over 70 kids between the ages of 5-12, with the kids being broken into two groups to compete in fun activities and build custom ornaments. Each rookie also participated in a Q&A with the kids as well.
Check out photos from the event below!
