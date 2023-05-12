Browns will host Bengals in 2023 home opener

The Browns are starting their season at home for the first time since 2019, and they'll be doing so against the reigning AFC North champs.

The Browns will kick off the regular season against the Bengals from Cleveland Browns Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10. The game will air on CBS.

Single-game tickets are available now for the home opener.

"It's fun to finally see when all the games are happening, and to open it up with the division champs in the Battle of Ohio in front of our fans is outstanding," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I know our players, coaches and staff are excited to get going at home right away in the AFC North."

The Browns will open the season against the Bengals for the eighth time in franchise history and first since 2011.

They'll certainly take the type of performance they played at when they hosted the Bengals last season in Week 8 for Monday Night Football — the Browns won 32-13 in one of their best wins of the season.

QB Deshaun Watson will lead the Browns for the first time in a Week 1 game, and it'll also be the Browns debuts for their top offseason additions: WR Elijah Moore, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and S Juan Thornhill and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, among other new players.