Browns induct Joe Thomas, Darrel 'Pete' Brewster into Legends program

Thomas is considered one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history after his illustrious 11-year career in Cleveland that featured 10 Pro Bowls and six First Team All-Pro seasons. Thomas never missed a snap once his career began after the Browns drafted him third overall in 2007, and his streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps is believed to be the longest in league history. His streak number is also already enshrined in the Browns' Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Brewster was a second-round draft pick in 1952 and was one of Browns Hall of Fame QB Otto Graham's favorite targets with 210 career receptions for 3,758 yards and 21 touchdowns. Brewster earned his Pro Bowl honors in 1955 and 1956 and won NFL Championships with the Browns in 1954 and 1955.

Before the game, Thomas also served as the honorary Dawg Pound Captain and ignited the stadium with an electric guitar smash.