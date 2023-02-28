Browns selected to play Jets in 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

The Browns will kick off the NFL preseason against the Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

Feb 28, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns are kicking off their 2023 preseason in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the Browns will play the Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 3 in the first NFL preseason game of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

It'll be the first time the Browns will participate in the Hall of Fame Game since 1999 and the sixth time in franchise history. They also previously participated in 1963, 1967, 1981 and 1990.

The selection comes three weeks after Joe Thomas was voted as a first-ballot enshrinee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The anticipated induction date for the class is two days after the preseason game on Aug. 5.

The Browns' selection for the game means they'll play four preseason games, one more than the standard three games.

