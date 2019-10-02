Browns LB Christian Kirksey undergoes surgery on torn pectoral tendon

Browns LB Christian Kirksey underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn pectoral tendon and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

A full recovery is expected for Kirksey, who suffered the injury during the Browns' Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Kirksey, one of the Browns' longest-tenured veterans and a team captain, started in Cleveland's first two games before he was placed on injured reserve. He finished the season with 11 tackles.

Kirksey has remained a key part of the team while sidelined, as he's continued to lead and mentor the team's younger players while also traveling for road games.