Browns LB Christian Kirksey undergoes surgery on torn pectoral tendon

Browns LB Christian Kirksey underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn pectoral tendon and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
A full recovery is expected for Kirksey, who suffered the injury during the Browns' Week 2 win over the New York Jets.
Kirksey, one of the Browns' longest-tenured veterans and a team captain, started in Cleveland's first two games before he was placed on injured reserve. He finished the season with 11 tackles.
Kirksey has remained a key part of the team while sidelined, as he's continued to lead and mentor the team's younger players while also traveling for road games.
"Right now, when I am not on the field, I want to just be that voice still and encourage my teammates," Kirksey said last week. "I do not want to check out and worry about just myself. I still have to worry about my brothers."