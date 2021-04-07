Browns LBs coach believes 'experience, agility' is 'all there' for a bigger 2021

Tarver's room will also welcome a new leader and one of the top free-agent acquisitions of the Browns' offseason: Anthony Walker.

Walker, a four-year veteran, signed with Cleveland after starting his career with a strong impression on the Indianapolis Colts. He quickly became one of the top leaders of the locker room and backed up his voice by recording 321 tackles over the last three seasons, and when news broke that he was departing Indianapolis, several Colts players took to social media to express how much they'd miss having Walker with them.

"It sucks that he's leaving but Cleveland is gaining a Dawg!" tweeted All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. "He's a great leader and he's going to lead your defense to be great! I will truly miss him! I give him a lot of credit for my success!"

Tarver has taken a full embrace of Walker, who is capable of wearing the green helmet sticker and calling plays to the rest of the defense. He's not afraid to share his football intelligence, use his voice and position players across the line of scrimmage, which checks several boxes Tarver looks for in his players.

"Anthony is disciplined, tough and smart on and off the field," he said. "He has a nice pace about his play. He's quick and explosive, so the football intelligence and ability to play all three linebacker positions … he makes it easy. We're excited about him."

The linebackers could also benefit from some of the other top Browns' free-agent signings in safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill, who both signed with Cleveland after spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams, which boasted the top-ranked defense in the NFL.