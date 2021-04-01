2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 3 new picks for the Browns at No. 26

Round 2!
We made our first predictions for the Browns a few weeks back and, well, a lot has changed.
Internally, the Browns have added six players to the roster via free agency, five of which play on the defensive side of the ball. A number of key players from last season's team, including WR Rashard Higgins and LB Malcolm Smith, are also back.
Externally, most of the top draft prospects have gone through their respective Pro Days. Most of these events have shined a positive light on the players, and, for some, have seemingly helped elevate their stock — perhaps beyond the Browns' position at No. 26.
So, we're taking our second crack at guessing what the Browns could do with their first-round pick. Andrew Gribble, Jason Gibbs and Nathan Zegura each made their picks from 19-32 and provided a brief explanation for their selection. All three have chosen different players than they did the first time around.
We'll do this one more time before the Browns are officially on the clock.
Andrew Gribble
19) Washington - WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
20) Bears - CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)
21) Colts - CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)
22) Titans - WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)
23) Jets - DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)
24) Steelers - LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)
25) Jaguars - T Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)
26) BROWNS - DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami) - It's hard to find a better pass rusher from the 2019 season than Rousseau, who opted out for the 2020 season and has fallen a bit in recent draft projections. That's a boon for the Browns, who get a talented, high-ceiling player at a position that needs some more depth.
27) Ravens - S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)
28) Saints - WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)
29) Packers - WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)
30) Bills - DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)
31) Chiefs - T Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)
32) Buccaneers - DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)
Jason Gibbs
19) Washington – OL Teven Jenkens (Oklahoma State)
20) Bears – CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)
21) Colts – DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)
22) Titans – CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)
23) Jets – DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)
24) Steelers – LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)
25) Jaguars – OL Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)
26) BROWNS – DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State) - I still think if one of the top five CBs is there, you've got to get that player, but in this mock there's a run and that isn't an option. DE is 1A or 1B to CB. Go get someone to help Myles and Co. in that room.
27) Ravens – WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)
28) Saints – WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)
29) Packers – WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)
30) Bills – RB Najee Harris (Alabama)
31) Chiefs – C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)
32) Buccaneers – DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)
Nathan Zegura
19) Washington – OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)
20) Bears – DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)
21) Colts – OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)
22) Titans – DE Jason Oweh (Penn State)
23) Jets – DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)
24) Steelers – OT Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)
25) Jaguars – S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)
26) BROWNS – CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) – I am not sure that Horn will be there for the Browns at No. 26, but directionally, I love the idea of adding a big-time corner in the first round of the draft. After all of the excellent free agent additions (and potentially more to come), I think outside corner remains the biggest need heading into Draft Day. Horn could start Day 1 and is great long-term insurance on the outside for both Denzel Ward and the returning Greedy Williams. Horn is long, athletic and has tremendous ball skills, so he would be an ideal fit for Joe Woods' defense attacking style of defense. Other corners to have on the radar are Caleb Farley, Greg Newsome II, Tyson Campbell, Elijah Molden and Asante Samuel Jr.
27) Ravens – WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)
28) Saints – DE Joe Tryon (Washington)
29) Packers – WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)
30) Bills – CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)
31) Chiefs – C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)
32) Buccaneers – CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)