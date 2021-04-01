2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 3 new picks for the Browns at No. 26

Nathan Zegura

26) BROWNS – CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) – I am not sure that Horn will be there for the Browns at No. 26, but directionally, I love the idea of adding a big-time corner in the first round of the draft. After all of the excellent free agent additions (and potentially more to come), I think outside corner remains the biggest need heading into Draft Day. Horn could start Day 1 and is great long-term insurance on the outside for both Denzel Ward and the returning Greedy Williams. Horn is long, athletic and has tremendous ball skills, so he would be an ideal fit for Joe Woods' defense attacking style of defense. Other corners to have on the radar are Caleb Farley, Greg Newsome II, Tyson Campbell, Elijah Molden and Asante Samuel Jr.