Mock Draft Roundup

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 3 different options for the Browns at No. 26

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble each have a different player pegged to the Browns at No. 26

Mar 10, 2021 at 03:44 PM
It's a new year for the annual ClevelandBrowns.com mock draft, and we're doing things a little differently. Such are the circumstances now that the Browns are picking ALL THE WAY near the end of the first round at No. 26.

So, instead of our esteemed panel of Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble making selections for the entire first round, we're narrowing our focus to the area of the first round that ultimately will matter most for the Browns. We're getting things rolling at No. 19, the first spot held by a team that made the playoffs in 2020.

If you're looking for full first-round projections, there are roughly 5,000 other outlets that have you covered.

We'll check back in a couple of more times before April 29, when the first round kicks off LIVE from the lakefront in Cleveland.

On with the (partial) mocks!

Andrew Gribble

19. Washington — WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

20. Bears — T Christian Darrishaw (Virginia Tech)

21. Colts — WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

22. Titans — DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

23. Jets — WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)

24. Steelers — T Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

25. Jaguars — DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

26. BROWNS — LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa) - There could be some nervous moments leading up to this pick considering Collins could make a lot of sense for both the Steelers and Jaguars. That said, in this scenario, the Browns get the Nagurski Award winner who can make an immediate impact on a defense that could look a lot different from the 2020 version.

27) Ravens — C Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

28) Saints — CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

29) Packers — DT Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)

30) Bills — LB Nick Bolton (Missouri)

31) Chiefs — T Jalen Mayfield (Oklahoma)

32) Buccaneers — RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

Nathan Zegura

19) Washington – WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

20) Bears – OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

21) Colts – DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

22) Titans – Edge Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

23) Jets – LB Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

24) Steelers – OT Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

25) Jaguars – LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

26) BROWNS – LB/S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - With safety and linebacker versatility, Owusu-Koramoah is the kind of fast, athletic defensive playmaker the Browns covet. The ability to have Owusu-Koramoah, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the field together will enable DC Joe Woods to play aggressive, attacking and fast defense while disguising the roles of the three talented hybrid safeties from play to play. You need to be as athletic as possible to deal with the talented offenses of the AFC North, and Owusu-Koramoah brings athleticism in spades.

27) Ravens – WR Terrance Marshall (LSU)

28) Saints – DE Joe Tryon (Washington)

29) Packers – T Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

30) Bills – RB Travis Etienne (Clemason)

31) Chiefs – LB Nick Bolton (Missouri)

32) Buccaneers – LB Jabril Cox (LSU)

Jason Gibbs

19) Washington – OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

20) Bears – WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)

21) Colts – OL Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

22) Titans – Edge Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

23) Jets – LB Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

24) Steelers – LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

25) Jaguars – OL Teven Jenkens (Oklahoma State)

26. BROWNS – CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) - You can never have enough corners. NEVER. Is it a stretch that Horn lasts this long? Absolutely. Am I trying to will it to existence? You bet I am. At pick No. 26 the question becomes do you draft best available or draft for need? If Horn's on the board, he covers both bases for you.

27) Ravens – DL Levi Onwuzurike (Washington)

28) Saints – S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

29) Packers – WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

30) Bills – RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

31) Chiefs – T Jaylen Mayfield (Michigan)

32) Buccaneers – LB Nick Bolton (Missouri)

