2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 3 different options for the Browns at No. 26

It's a new year for the annual ClevelandBrowns.com mock draft, and we're doing things a little differently. Such are the circumstances now that the Browns are picking ALL THE WAY near the end of the first round at No. 26.

So, instead of our esteemed panel of Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble making selections for the entire first round, we're narrowing our focus to the area of the first round that ultimately will matter most for the Browns. We're getting things rolling at No. 19, the first spot held by a team that made the playoffs in 2020.

If you're looking for full first-round projections, there are roughly 5,000 other outlets that have you covered.

We'll check back in a couple of more times before April 29, when the first round kicks off LIVE from the lakefront in Cleveland.